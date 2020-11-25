Notice regarding admission of bond futures to trading and clearing on Nasdaq Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond future to trading and clearing as of 1st of December 2020. ISIN Underlying Name Expiration date Settlement date code (fixing) SE0015170410 5837 30YMBFH1 30-03-2021 06-04-2021 SE0015170394 5834 3YMBFH1 30-03-2021 06-04-2021 SE0015170402 5840 20YMBFH1 30-03-2021 06-04-2021 See more details in the attached documents. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at telephone +45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=800490