Jennychem Makes Buying Cleaning Chemicals a One-Click Affair With Free Delivery Across the UK

Jennychem has announced that all orders above £30 will qualify for free delivery across the UK, emphasising the need for using cleaning Chemicals amidst the current pandemic.

KENT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / As the UK settles into a second lockdown amid a resurgence of COVID-19, a leading online industrial chemicals and cleaning chemicals store, Jennychem has announced free delivery on all orders £30 and above. A spokesperson for the online store said that demand for cleaning chemicals and PPE was at an all-time high, and most people were purchasing a wide range of anti bacterial and deep cleaning chemicals, often over £90 in value. The new free delivery offer will help people save money, especially on bulk orders.

Jennychem reported a surge in demand for cleaning chemicals early in 2020 when the pandemic first struck the UK. The online store reported that many cleaning chemicals were nearing low stock within the first few weeks. However, the company worked hard to keep up with demand as they manufacture 99% of the products they stock. That being said, the Jennychem was quoted as saying that owing to demand, prices are fluctuating, which is why people are urged to buy in bulk, which saves them from times when prices sharply increase owing to increased demand.

It is expected that demand for cleaning chemicals will increase with the present lockdown now being strictly enforced across the UK. However, thanks to Jennychem's free delivery and stock levels, it is possible for people to buy the chemicals they need without having to leave their homes.

Readers can browse through Jennychem's existing inventory of industrial chemical and regular cleaning chemicals here https://www.jennychem.com

When addressing supply issues of other online retailers, Jennychem's spokesperson said, "We are one of the few online retailers who manufacture our own products and are well stocked with just about every household and business chemical you will need. That's because we acted early on, and our supply chain is working overtime to ensure that stocks don't deplete unexpectedly."

When asked how the company can offer free delivery when others are charging more than ever before, Jennychem's spokesperson said, "The lockdown has made delivering items challenging. The price of delivery has also gone up. However, we're working with our partners to reduce the price of delivery, and that translates to free delivery for our customers who want to buy in bulk."

About the Company:

Jennychem is UK's leading online chemical manufacturer with a large selection of household and industrial chemicals for sale. Started in 1985, and despite being a growing family-owned business, the online store also has a sizeable inventory of COVID-19 specific sanitisation products for home and business owners at competitive prices.

