DecideAct A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 16 December 2020. The admission to trading is conditional upon that DecideAct A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 11 December 2020 at 12:30 CET at the latest. Name: DecideAct ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061414471 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACT ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: Minimum: 6,268,666 shares Maximum: 7,560,477 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 36077735 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 209623 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------ 1010 Technology ------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=800527