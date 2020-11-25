Empress Royalty Corp.: Empress Acquires First Near-Term Cash Producing Royalty on Candelaria's Mexican Pinos Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / E mpress Royalty Corp. ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired a 1% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on production from the Pinos gold and silver project ("Pinos" or "the Project") owned by Candelaria Mining Corp. ("Candelaria") (CAND).

"We are pleased to announce Empress has completed its first near-term cash producing investment with the NSR royalty on Candelaria's Pinos project in Mexico," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress. "We are delighted to be part of Candelaria's transition from developer to producer. This is the first investment in a Mexican royalty which was originated following the strategic alliance between Empress and Accendo Banco."

THE INVESTMENT & TRANSACTION

On November 24, 2020, Empress completed the acquisition of a combined 1% NSR royalty on Pinos for an aggregate consideration of US$1,500,000. The acquisition was a combination of a newly created 0.5% NSR royalty on the Pinos project from Candelaria for consideration of US$750,000 and the purchase of an additional 0.5% NSR royalty on the Project from an existing royalty holder on the same terms and conditions. Empress' royalties create a direct real property interest in the Project, that shall continue in perpetuity and registered against title.

THE PROJECT

The Pinos project, 100% owned by Candelaria, is located in the high-grade historical gold and silver district of the Zacatecas mining belt in north-central Mexico, just 67 kilometers northwest of San Luis Potosi. Zacatecas state, the second largest gold producing district in the country after Sonora, is a stable, mining-friendly state that includes Newmont Mining's Peñasquito mine and Capstone Mining's Cozamin mine. Pinos has excellent infrastructure with paved roads to the entry of the mine and electricity on-site.

The Pinos project consists of 29 concessions comprising 3,816 hectares which is roughly 17 kilometers worth of veins containing gold and silver. The veins have been mined historically to a depth of only 180 meters, due to reaching the water table, but mineralization has been shown to continue at depth.

The Pinos mining district dates back to the 17th century. It was one of two bonanza gold districts discovered by the Spanish. Towards the end of the 19th century, Cornish miners revived the district and continued mining throughout the Dorada or "Golden" era. Zacatecana Mining Company and Pachuca Mining Company then took over the project and operated in the district between 1920 and 1940.

Historical records indicate over 800,000 ounces of gold have been produced from the Pinos district with average grades of 30 to 50 gold g/t from 33 shafts located throughout the district. Candelaria currently has Indicated resource of 175,697 tonnes at a grade of 4.7 grams per tonne of gold equivalent estimated to contain 26,358 ounces of gold equivalent and the Inferred resource a further 529,267 tonnes at a grade of 4.6 grams per tonne gold equivalent estimated to contain 56,146 ounces of gold equivalent. The 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") plans for average yearly production of ~12,700 ounces gold equivalent for a life of mine of seven years with potential for growth, at both depth and along strike, and it's estimated that 80% of the district has yet to be explored.

Pinos has all permits in-place for production and is currently being moved towards construction under its PEA and will begin construction of a 200 tonnes-per-day ("tpd") mining operation with a path to ramp-up to 400 tpd within two years of initial production.

As the final step to funding construction, on June 24, 2020, Candelaria reported it had closed a US$9.0 million medium term loan facility ("Facility") with Accendo Banco, S.A. ("Accendo Banco"). Funds advanced under the Facility will be used for financing construction of the Pinos project.

Further information on the Pinos project can be found in Candelaria's "NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study for the Pinos Project Zacatecas Mexico" (the "Pinos Technical Report") titled authored by Jose Antonio Olmedo, Geol. Eng., M.Sc. and David J. Salari, P. Eng., dated October 16, 2018 and effective September 13, 2018. The Pinos Technical Report was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on Candelaria's company profile at www.sedar.com .

PUBLIC LISTING EVENT

Empress has submitted an application to be listed as an investment issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and the listing is subject to satisfying the Exchange that the Company meets applicable listing requirements and obtaining Exchange approval for the listing.

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Empress Royalty is a new precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on the creation of unique financing solutions for mining companies. Empress has an existing portfolio of 13 gold royalties and is actively focused on finding industry partners with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial in London, Terra Capital in Australia and Accendo Banco in Mexico which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President, by phone at +1.604.331.2080 or email at info@empressroyalty.com .

This news release contains statements about Empress' expectations regarding the Alliance Agreement which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Although Empress believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include Empress Royalty not being successful in or deciding not to pursue opportunities in the royalties business. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Empress undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

