OneSoft Solutions Inc. Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q3 2020 and Provides Business Outlook

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud-based business solutions, is pleased to announce its financial results for the financial quarter ended September 30, 2020 ("Q3 2020"). Please refer to the interim unaudited condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for more information.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR Q3 ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

The following table summarizes the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to September 30, 2019:

Three months ended Nine months ended (in C$,000, per share in C$) Sept 30,

2020 Sept 30,

2019 Sept 30,

2020 Sept 30,

2019 $ $ $ $ Revenue 795 770 3,090 2,072 Gross profit 589 582 2,359 1,628 Net loss (999 ) (664 ) (2,317 ) (2,481 ) Exchange gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations 3 (5 ) (18 ) 13 Comprehensive loss (996 ) (669 ) (2,335 ) (2,468 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted (000)'s 114,975 112,539 114,246 107,727 Net loss per share (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted EBITDA (815 ) (475 ) (1,614 ) (1,690 )

Q3 2020 FINANCIAL METRICS

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (" Q3 2020 ") was $24,899 higher than in the same quarter last year (Q3 2019) and $175,528 higher than the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as more new inspection logs were ingested into and analyzed by our Cognitive Integrity Management TM (" CIM ") software-as-a-service (" SaaS ") solution.

") was $24,899 higher than in the same quarter last year and $175,528 higher than the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as more new inspection logs were ingested into and analyzed by our Cognitive Integrity Management (" ") software-as-a-service (" ") solution. The Company reported a Comprehensive loss of $995,525 for the current quarter, compared to a Comprehensive loss of $668,904 for the comparable period in the prior year. The increase is essentially due to having added personnel to accelerate research and development of new software functionality to increase the Company's value proposition and competitive advantage. The Comprehensive loss includes $206,868 non-cash expense ($224,575 in Q3 2019) consisting of amortization, depreciation and stock compensation expense.

At September 30, 2020, cash and short-term investments totaled $8.2 million ($10.5 million at December 31, 2019), working capital was $6.8 million ($8.2 million at December 31, 2019), and the Company has no debt. Assuming customers renew and pay their 2021 contracts with no negative changes and assuming no major changes in its current business strategies and cash consumption, the Company believes it has sufficient cash on hand to fund its business and growth strategies as envisioned.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Generation of new sales leads, and sales activities were very active in Q3 2020, involving prospective customers in the U.S.A., South and Central America, and Australia. Our sales process is complex, as the disruption of legacy processes requires multiple approvals throughout the client organizations and protracts finalization of contracts. We commenced several new Production Trial projects in the quarter, which we anticipate will result in new commercial contracts for CIM use in the future. The Company continued to develop new functionality to incorporate data collected by various integrity and inspection methods for both piggable and non-piggable pipelines. We released the first of these new functions for private preview use on September 8, 2020, creating the ability to analyze and align additional data sets used in Direct Assessment (" DA ") pipeline integrity methodologies. DA analysis is used for non-piggable pipelines, which represents the larger portion of pipelines in the U.S.A. DA functionality is expected to increase CIM utilization, and thereby future revenue growth.

") pipeline integrity methodologies. DA analysis is used for non-piggable pipelines, which represents the larger portion of pipelines in the U.S.A. DA functionality is expected to increase CIM utilization, and thereby future revenue growth. Included in the Q3 2020 revenue was $43,292 from the completion of CIM test use cases involving customers' own data, including one completed in Australia, versus $nil in each of the prior 2 quarters.

The Company continued to investigate several OneBridge Innovation Lab projects during the quarter, including research and development of prototype products and joint ventures with clients and synergistic industry participants. Management anticipates that some of these efforts may materialize in the near-term.

In response to feedback from some prospective customers and reseller partners, the Company commenced development of an additional "pay as you go" pricing ("PAYG") model in Q3 that will be deployed in Q4. The PAYG model is priced higher than multi-year SaaS user agreements and includes a clickthrough user agreement rather than a signed contractual agreement. The PAYG pricing model is scalable for use for an individual integrity management project or for enterprise-wide use for all pipeline assets, making it advantageous for certain prospective customers who prefer to ease into CIM use to further validate CIM's capability beyond what they learn in Production Trial scenarios, including in some cases to assess CIM functionality for the most problematic pipeline segments.

"pay as you go" pricing ("PAYG") model in Q3 that will be deployed in Q4. The PAYG model is priced higher than multi-year SaaS user agreements and includes a clickthrough user agreement rather than a signed contractual agreement. The PAYG pricing model is scalable for use for an individual integrity management project or for enterprise-wide use for all pipeline assets, making it advantageous for certain prospective customers who prefer to ease into CIM use to further validate CIM's capability beyond what they learn in Production Trial scenarios, including in some cases to assess CIM functionality for the most problematic pipeline segments. On October 14, 2020, OneBridge Solutions Inc. announced that another North American-based pipeline operator, with unique operating circumstances, entered into a multi-year agreement to adopt CIM to manage its pipeline system. While most CIM usage to date has involved underground pipeline systems, this Client operates a pipeline designed to withstand harsh climatic environments, with segments of insulated pipeline mounted on above-ground pylons. This design creates unique operating challenges in aligning inline inspection data, which do not arise in conventional underground pipelines.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

Global interest in our SaaS solutions continues to increase, with sales activities currently underway in the U.S.A., Canada, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, and Argentina. Numerous CIM Production Trials are in various stages of completion, which we anticipate will result in completed sales in future periods. Various business develop initiatives are also underway, with the objectives of recruiting CIM resellers and identifying new potential markets and revenue sources based on our solutions.

Given that the pandemic delayed sales, OneSoft will not achieve 100% year-over-year growth in Fiscal 2020 as was discussed in the Q1 2020 MD&A. Q3 revenue increased over Q3 2019 and Q2 2020 quarters, and we believe we are on track to realize a 50% year-over-year revenue increase in Fiscal 2020 over 2019, despite the business disruption and challenges. We believe the delayed sales may materialize in Fiscal 2021.

We are pleased with the progress being made to advance our technology and solutions and remain confident that our competitive moat continues to increase. Based on certain business development projects conducted in Q3, we have confirmed our belief that certain CIM functionality desired by customers has not been replicated by other leading industry vendors who chose to update their existing legacy systems, rather than design and develop, as we have, a born-in-the-cloud solution using machine learning, data science and cloud computing. Recent projects we have completed with some industry experts provide compelling data that support the high value proposition of using CIM versus other vendor solutions, details of which will be disclosed in upcoming industry white papers.

Given the Company's strong balance sheet with $8.25 million of cash and equivalents, no debt, our current cash burn rate, strong acceptance and validation of our solution by our customers, robust and increasing sales pipeline and potential Innovation Lab business development projects that are being progressed, we believe the Company is well-funded to pursue our business plans without raising additional capital to execute our current business growth plan as envisioned.

