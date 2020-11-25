

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said Wednesday it has launched its first Small and Medium Business or SMB Impact Report for Canada. The report highlights how the company works with SMBs from communities in all 13 provinces and territories - from Abbey, Saskatchewan to Zurich, Ontario.



According to Amazon, 30,000 Canada-based third-party sellers grossed more than $1 billion on the Amazon Canada website in 2019, growing 40 percent year-over-year, and more than in $2 billion on Amazon's stores around the world.



Amazon helps SMBs sell their products online, use the cloud to launch and scale their businesses, create voice apps, and publish their own books.



The data from the Amazon Canada SMB Impact Report shows that Canadian SMBs sold more than 60 million products in Amazon's stores, up from 35 million year-over-year. Canadian SMBs, on average, sell more than 110 products a minute in Amazon's stores.



Canadian SMBs had an average of $110,000 in sales, up from about $65,000 in the prior year. The number of Canadian SMBs that exceeded $1 million in sales grew by more than 80 percent year-over-year.



The data reflects the 12-month period ending October 3, 2020.



Amazon noted that its new Support Small Storefront on the Amazon Canada website is devoted exclusively to SMB sellers from each region of Canada, including categories like Women-Owned Businesses, Innovators & Handmakers, and Family-Focused Businesses.



