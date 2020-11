MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices continued to declined in October, data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



Producer prices declined 4.1 percent year-on-year in October, following a 3.3 percent decrease seen in September.



Excluding energy, producer prices rose 0.2 percent yearly in October.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.4 percent in October, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.



Among the sub-groups, energy prices declined by 2.0 percent in October.



Meanwhile, prices of intermediate goods rose 0.2 percent and those of non-durable consumer goods grew by 0.5 percent.



