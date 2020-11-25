Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus: Grande West Investoren-Konferenz! Die 500 Mio. CAD Story!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 Ticker-Symbol: A07 
Stuttgart
25.11.20
13:03 Uhr
3,416 Euro
+0,192
+5,96 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2020 | 13:41
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Q3 2020 Presentation

Please find attached the presentation of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) for the third quarter 2020 results to be held on the webcast/conference call 25 November, 2020 at 14:00 CET.

Attend by webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i84a49qn

Attend by conference call:
UK and International: +44 (0) 2071 928 000
US: +1 631 510 7495
Norway: +47 23 96 02 64
Confirmation code: 6259105

For further queries, please contact:

Ben Martin, CCO
Tel: +41 77 526 47 28
Email: ben.martin@avancegas.com

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 29
Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Avance Gas - Q3 2020 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/59372d4b-4a42-4d84-9519-1eeab7961d43)

AVANCE GAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.