Qualcomm, Inc. Shares Trounce Market, Up 68% in 2020Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock has been on a tear since the start of 2019, rising 153%. Qualcomm stock is also up 69% year-over-year, 68% year-to-date, and 158% since bottoming in March.There are a few reasons why QCOM stock has been trouncing the broader market.For starters, back in April 2019, the company announced a settlement with Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) over patent.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...