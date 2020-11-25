Orion Protocol: Phase One of Orion Terminal Mainnet Set for Launch on December 15

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / Orion Terminal, the first decentralized gateway to the entire cryptocurrency market, is preparing for a major milestone with the first phase of its public mainnet scheduled to launch on December 15.

By seamlessly aggregating liquidity from all major centralized and decentralized exchanges and swap pools into a single orderbook, Orion Terminal offers traders a simple, convenient gateway to trading and eliminates the need to surrender their private keys.

Orion Protocol's ecosystem is built on a network of brokers running Orion Broker Software with accounts across multiple exchanges (or exchanges themselves, including BitMax, KuCoin, MXC, Injective Protocol, and others).In recent months, the defi platform has conducted rigorous testing among a closed group of brokers on their private main net in a bid to ensure smooth functionality and robust security. CertiK, a leading security firm, has also audited the Orion Terminal mainnet in advance and confirmed its stability.

Platform updates will be continually rolled out over the month following the launch of Orion Terminal. Meanwhile, Orion Protocol has ambitious plans for the terminal in 2021, expanding its offering into lending, margin trading, leveraged ETFs, derivatives, contract trading, NFTs, and staking of any asset type. Staking of Orion Protocol's native ORN token will be available on the platform in early Q1.

At the core of Orion Protocol is its native ORN token, providing holder benefits such as discounted trading, advanced features, protocol access, and staking returns.

"The launch of Orion Terminal's mainnet has been a vision of ours since Orion Protocol's inception in 2018, and we're ecstatic that we're almost here " says Alexey Koloskov, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Protocol.

"Having spent several years developing the protocol, we're incredibly excited to take our first step towards revolutionizing trading. . Users will be able to trade with the liquidity of the entire crypto market in one place, while the aggregated order books of every exchange in market will guarantee the best price, every time, with almost zero spread and zero slippage across thousands of trading pairs. Best of all, users have access to all of this and more without the need to ever give up their private keys, trading directly from their wallet."

Built on the most advanced liquidity aggregator ever developed, Orion Protocol aggregates the liquidity of every single crypto exchange into one platform: providing a decentralized gateway to the entire digital asset market. In doing so, Orion is building a protocol on which to bridge the worlds of crypto, traditional finance, and real world assets.

