

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate remained unchanged in October, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The registered jobless rate was 6.1 percent in October, same as seen in September. This was in line with economists' expectation.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.



The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 115,100 in October from 137,000 in the same month last year. In September, the number of unemployed persons was 131,400.



The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, fell to 133,600 in October from 134,900 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

