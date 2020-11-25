

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. GDP data for the third quarter, weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 21 and durable goods orders for October are due at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the yen and the euro, it retreated against the pound and the franc.



The greenback was worth 104.41 against the yen, 0.9107 against the franc, 1.3349 against the pound and 1.1902 against the euro at 8:25 am ET.



