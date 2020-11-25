Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Aliaxis Group SA, and Astral Poly Technik Ltd. will emerge as major polymer pipes market participants during 2020-2024

The polymer pipes market is expected to grow by USD 13.15 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the polymer pipes market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The polymer pipes market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Polymer Pipes Market Participants:

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. operates its business through segments such as Pipe, Infiltrator Water Technologies, International, and Allied Products Other. The company offers a line of products such as HP Storm Dual Wall PP Pipe, N-12 Dual Wall HDPE Pipe, and SaniTite HP HP- PP Pipe among others.

Aliaxis Group SA

Aliaxis Group SA operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a line of plastic piping solutions for use in building, infrastructure, industrial and agricultural applications.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Plastic and Adhesives. The company offers PE, PP, and PVC drainage piping systems for various sewerage and drainage needs through its product lines Farmcore, D-Rex, and Drainmaster among others.

Polymer Pipes Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Polymer pipes market is segmented as below:

End-user Construction Oil And Gas Agriculture Others

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America

Product PVC PE Others



The polymer pipes market is driven by the rapidly growing construction industry. In addition, other factors such as the growing use of polymer pipes in deepwater drilling is expected to trigger the polymer pipes market toward witnessing a CAGR of over about 6% during the forecast period.

