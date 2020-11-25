No Earwax Treatment on NHS Causing Distress Among Patients: Regain Hearing

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An end to routine earwax removal traditionally done by GPs as part of free and basic NHS services in the UK is forcing people with earwax buildup to seek solutions elsewhere, and often having to spend substantial sums, according to an audiologist group.

It comes at a time when many routine procedures and operations are being postponed at NHS clinics and hospitals due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the need to provide beds for critical COVID-19 patients as infection rates soar amid a "second wave" of the highly contagious virus.

Minister of State for Health and Social Care, Edward Argar confirmed in parliament in September that earwax removal was no longer a core service of the NHS, in response to a question from Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell, who asked why and what impact it would have on people who suffered from hearing loss and the elderly.

Minister Argar responded that those with hearing problems could be referred by their GP to a hearing specialist that might advise they wear hearing aids and provide them.

'Alarm' among Patients Seeking Earwax Removal

The removal of the basic service from the roster of free services provided by the NHS has resulted in distress among patients who need earwax removal done regularly, forcing some to pay out up to £80 or more at private practices, and they struggle to afford it, according to leading audiologist Regain Hearing , which has clinics in London, Kent and Essex.

"In the last few months, we've been seeing a steady stream of people coming to us for earwax removal because they can no longer get it on the NHS," said Regain Hearing director and principal audiologist Lee Fletcher. "It's stretching their finances when many are already suffering from the economic impacts of COVID, and they think they should be able to get it on the NHS."

Why Earwax Buildup is a Problem

Earwax is secreted by cells in the eardrum and serves a dual function of moisturising the skin, so it doesn't get dry and flaky, and keeping out invaders such as bacteria and viruses by trapping them in the sticky substance. Most people produce normal amounts of earwax, and over time it moves to the outer ear, hardens and falls out. Some people, however, produce too much earwax or have normal amounts, but it doesn't fall out, leading to a buildup that can cause a number of issues.

The NHS advises that people with too much earwax do not take a cotton bud and try and coax it out. This has traditionally been the home remedy, but it can result in the wax being pushed further into the ear, making the problem worse. And cotton buds have been banned in England since a new law came into force this month outlawing environmentally damaging single-use plastics.

If earwax buildup persists, it can result in hearing loss, which may be temporary and is common among older people. Impacted earwax, as the condition is called, can also lead to earache, vertigo and problems with balance, tinnitus and, in some cases, severe bouts of coughing. The problem is usually successfully treated by syringing the ear with warm water or by using a technique called microsuction that gently removes the excess wax from the ear.

