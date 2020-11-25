Western Selection Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, November 25
Western Selection P.L.C.
("Western" or "the Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Western Selection P.L.C. announces that at its Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.
In light of the AGM having to be conducted as a closed meeting, it was agreed all votes on the resolutions would be held by poll vote so to include all the votes of proxies received. The results of these poll votes are set out below:
|Resolution
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|1
|7,909,576
|0
|0
|2
|7,909,576
|0
|0
|3
|7,909,576
|0
|0
|4
|7,909,576
|0
|0
|*5
|7,909,576
|0
|0
|*6
|7,905,076
|4,500
|0
*Special Resolution
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|Enquiries to:
|Western Selection P.L.C.
|020 7796 9060
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
James Caithie / Liam Murray
+44(0) 20 7213 0880
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de