Western Selection Plc - Result of AGM

Western Selection P.L.C.

("Western" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Western Selection P.L.C. announces that at its Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.

In light of the AGM having to be conducted as a closed meeting, it was agreed all votes on the resolutions would be held by poll vote so to include all the votes of proxies received. The results of these poll votes are set out below:

Resolution For Against Withheld 1 7,909,576 0 0 2 7,909,576 0 0 3 7,909,576 0 0 4 7,909,576 0 0 *5 7,909,576 0 0 *6 7,905,076 4,500 0

*Special Resolution

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

