Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus: Grande West Investoren-Konferenz! Die 500 Mio. CAD Story!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GWS ISIN: SE0006593901 Ticker-Symbol: IHY3 
Frankfurt
25.11.20
08:09 Uhr
1,305 Euro
-0,030
-2,25 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLOEVERN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLOEVERN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4701,52514:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2020 | 15:05
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klövern AB (publ): Klövern divests 12 properties in Malmö, Lund, Norrköping and Västerås for SEK 610 million

Klövern has signed contracts with Mileway to divest 12 properties for a total underlying property value of SEK 610 million. The properties, which are located in Malmö, Lund, Norrköping and Västerås, have a lettable area of approximately 120,700 sq.m. and primarily consist of warehouse/logistics premises. The rental value amounts to SEK 61 million and the economic occupancy rate amounts to 82 per cent.

"This divestment is yet another step in the streamlining of Klövern as we free up capital for other investments in our more prioritized segments", says Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions at Klövern.

Transfer of possession is planned to be on 15 January 2021.

The divestment encompasses the following properties:

Malmö: Kullen 1, Fältsippan 8, Krukskärvan 9, Stiglädret 10 and Ventilen 4
Lund: Annedal 9, Kvartsen 6 and Trumlan 1
Norrköping: Malmen 5, Silvret 2 and Slakthuset 14
Västerås: Friledningen 18

Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions, +46 (0)76-855 67 03, peeter.kinnunen@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

  • 201125 Klövern divests 12 properties in Malmö, Lund, Norrköping and Västerås for SEK 610 million (pdf) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bb0f9974-2c56-4c4f-ab37-b6e0a0e1106e)

KLOEVERN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.