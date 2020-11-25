Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 25
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 24-November-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|189.23p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|190.89p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP14.43m
|Net borrowing level:
|5%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 24-November-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|74.06p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|74.73p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP32.20m
|Net borrowing level:
|22%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de