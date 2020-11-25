

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the rally seen in the previous session, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 49 points and the Nasdaq futures up by 32 points.



Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets after the Dow and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs on Tuesday.



Some traders may look to cash in on yesterday's gains, although recent upbeat coronavirus vaccine news is likely to keep any selling pressure relatively subdued.



The upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday may also contribute to below average trading activity on the day.



A slew of U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released today, with a report from the Labor Department showing fist-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased in the week ended November 21st.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 778,000, an increase of 30,000 from the previous week's revised level of 748,000.



The increase surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to drop to 730,000 from the 742,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by more than expected in the month of October, the Commerce Department revealed in a report.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders jumped by 1.3 percent in October after spiking by 2.1 percent in September. Economists had expected durable goods orders to climb by 0.9 percent.



Excluding an increase in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders still surged up by 1.1 percent in October after jumping by 1.5 percent in September. Ex-transportation orders were expected to rise by 0.4 percent.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the spike in gross domestic product in the third quarter was unrevised from the initial estimate.



The Commerce Department said GDP skyrocketed by an annual rate of 33.1 percent in the third quarter after plunging by 31.4 percent in the second quarter. The unrevised reading on GDP matched economist estimates.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of October. New home sales are expected to jump by 1.5 percent in October after tumbling by 3.5 percent in September.



The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on personal income and spending in the month of October. Personal income is expected to come in unchanged, while personal spending is expected to rise by 0.4 percent.



Additionally, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of November. The consumer sentiment index is expected to be unrevised at 77.0.



Later in the trading day, the Federal Reserve is due to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting held earlier this month.



U.S. stocks ended on an upbeat note on Tuesday, reacting to news about President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House.



The Dow sped past a milestone of 30,000 for the first time and more importantly, held gains and finished above that mark.



The major averages all ended with strong gains. The Dow ended up 454.64 points or 1.5 percent at 30,045.91, settling above the coveted 30,000 mark for the first time ever.



The S&P 500 surged up 57.84 points or 1.6 percent to settle at 3,635.43, a record closing high, while the Nasdaq climbed 156.15 points or 1.3 percent to finish at 12,036.79.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 0.1 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.32 to $45.23 a barrel after spiking $1.85 to $44.91 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,812.30, up $7.70 compared to the previous session's close of $1,804.60. On Tuesday, gold plunged $33.20.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 104.43 yen compared to the 104.44 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1899 compared to yesterday's $1.1892.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de