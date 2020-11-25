SpendEdge forecast the global Directional Drilling market is expected to grow by USD 3 billion as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92%.

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Directional Drilling market- Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Our Directional Drilling market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Major Five Directional Drilling Companies:

Halliburton Co.

Weatherford International Plc

China Oilfield Services Ltd.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Directional Drilling 2020-2024: Scope

SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Directional Drilling market report covers the following areas:

Directional Drilling Market Size

Directional Drilling Market Trends

Directional Drilling Market Analysis

Directional Drilling Market Geographic Landscape Outlook

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key leading countries

Directional Drilling Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist Directional Drilling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Directional Drilling market size

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior

The growth of the Directional Drilling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Directional Drilling market vendors

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

