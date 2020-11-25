DJ Synlab Bondco PLC: South East London Pathology Partnership

Synlab Bondco PLC (IRSH) Synlab Bondco PLC: South East London Pathology Partnership 25-Nov-2020 / 14:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. South East London Pathology Partnership [SYNLAB BONDCO PLC]/[SYNLAB UNSECURED BONDCO PLC] ("the Company") confirms that a Completion Agreement between SYNLAB and Guy's & St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust ("the Trusts") has been signed in respect of the South East London Pathology Procurement (OJEU Reference 2018/S 158-362262) conducted by the Trusts. The Completion Agreement sets out the commitment of SYNLAB and the Trusts to the implementation of their new joint venture which will see them transform the delivery of the Trusts' pathology services, as well as those of South East London hospitals, GP practices, community services providers, clinics and other healthcare organisations. The new joint venture will commence, and services will begin to be delivered, on 1 April 2021 subject to the fulfilment of conditions precedent specified in the Completion Agreement. - Ends - For more information: SYNLAB + 49 (0)69 92037-183 Daniel Herbert, FTI Consulting daniel.herbert@fticonsulting.com ISIN: XS1117292984, XS1117292802, XS1117293016, XS1117293289 Category Code: AGR TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5493007KBBOGQWJ10272 Sequence No.: 88544 EQS News ID: 1150425 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 25, 2020 09:54 ET (14:54 GMT)