Sveriges Riksbank: SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

|Bid date, 2020-11-27
|Bid Submission Date
|2020-11-27
|Bid times
|10.30-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Offered Amount
|50 billion SEK
|Maximum Permitted Bid Volume
|12.5 billion SEK from an individual bidder
|Settlement Date
|2020-12-01
|Minimum Permitted Bid Volume
|10 million SEK per bid
|Final Repayment Date
|2024-12-02
|Maximum Allocation
|25 per cent of Offered Amount
|Allocation Time
|No later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Repayment Date
|2021-12-01
|Option Repayment Date 1
|2022-12-01
|Option Repayment Date 2
|2023-12-01
|Interest rate
|The Riksbank's applicable repo rate
|Additional interest rate
|0.10 per cent
|Confirmation of bids to e-mail
|eol@riksbank.se
Stockholm, 2020-11-25
