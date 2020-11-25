The healthcare industry has seen many changes, advancements, and innovations in recent years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has set the industry back tremendously. While demand for healthcare services has grown, so has the need for rapid innovation, game-changing strategies, and comprehensive solutions. Healthcare institutions are struggling to keep abreast with the challenging implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to a need for healthcare M&A. With strategic partnerships, efficient support, and improved resources, healthcare institutions can attempt to identify and implement solutions and sustainably grow. Infiniti's M&A support solutions help businesses and institutions identify their ideal partners, develop fair deals, and successfully establish productive partnerships.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005743/en/

Three Major Challenges Impacting Healthcare M&A During the COVID-19 Crisis (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request a free proposal to learn how Infiniti's M&A support solutions have helped struggling businesses rebuild and successful businesses scale.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused shockwaves through various industries through 2020, and the healthcare industry is among the most impacted. As healthcare institutions and medical professionals struggle to approach, identify, and implement a solution appropriately, there is a rising need for sustainable growth within the industry. While investment in the healthcare industry has increased, there has also been an upsurge in demand for immediate, sustainable, and innovative solutions. Healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) is one of the primary explanations for healthcare institutions in these difficult times. Healthcare M&A enables institutions to create more innovative solutions, strategize for new opportunities with new resources, offer more diverse portfolios, and gain better access to larger markets. However, there are significant challenges that healthcare institutions must be aware of when developing healthcare M&A deals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, Infiniti's M&A support experts identified and discuss these challenges and provide crucial solutions.

"Currently, healthcare institutions are in the midst of a crisis with no clear ending. While investor support has increased due to the increasing need for healthcare globally, social and political unrest, struggling economies and volatility in financial markets are testing the healthcare industry. Healthcare M&A may be one of the most effective solutions to this crisis," says a healthcare M&A expert at Infiniti Research.

Speak with our experts to learn more about the importance of our M&A support solutions in the healthcare industry.

Infiniti's M&A support experts identified and discussed the following three significant challenges impacting healthcare M&A during the COVID-19 crisis:

Regulatory Delays: Due to the pandemic, there have been severe delays in acquiring regulatory clearance, which has caused a significant interference in completing healthcare M&A deals.

Due to the pandemic, there have been severe delays in acquiring regulatory clearance, which has caused a significant interference in completing healthcare M&A deals. Changing Valuations: The pandemic has caused major changes in profits, losses, and valuations for healthcare institutions, impacting on-going deals, previously discussed purchase prices, and changes in balance sheets.

The pandemic has caused major changes in profits, losses, and valuations for healthcare institutions, impacting on-going deals, previously discussed purchase prices, and changes in balance sheets. Due Diligence and Third-Party Approval: The M&A process requires meticulous due diligence, and multiple third-party inspections and approvals, all of which are challenging to conduct due to the safety protocols needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Request more information to learn how our healthcare M&A support solutions can enable sustainable growth for a healthcare institution and help transform the struggling healthcare industry.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005743/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us