The mobile analytics market is expected to grow by USD 4.39 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Analytics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The generation of high volumes of data is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as system integration and interoperability issues, lack of skilled workforce for developing mobile analytics algorithms, and privacy and security issues might hamper the market growth.
Mobile Analytics Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the BFSI segment led the market in 2019. The increased need for regulatory compliance and transparency is driving the demand for mobile analytics in the BFSI sector. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Mobile Analytics Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 48% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as the growth of the healthcare, retail, and manufacturing sectors, the high penetration of advanced technologies, and the strong presence and penetration of major vendors are driving the market growth in North America.
The US and Canada are the key markets for mobile analytics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.
Companies Covered:
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- BFSI Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Android Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- iOS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Open Text Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
