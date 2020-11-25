With the rising dependence on digital devices and online connectivity, there has been significant growth in the online healthcare services market. The need for remote monitoring, mobile applications' development, and the upsurge of health apps are also propelling the online healthcare services market's growth. Therefore, online healthcare services providers need to develop digital marketing strategies and initiatives to create targeted marketing approaches, reduce customer churn rate, and enhance reach across integrated challenges. Infiniti's marketing services solutions enable companies to develop ideal marketing strategies, maximize lead conversions, and increase profits.

"Rising demand for remote monitoring services, penetration of smartphones and other mobile apps, and the rise in the number of health apps are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the online healthcare services market," says a healthcare market expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client is a prominent online healthcare services provider based out of North America and was facing challenges in reaching out to target customers with their marketing techniques. Factors such as changing consumer preferences, and a diverse customer base, required streamlined communications, standardized marketing technologies, and strategies to improve customer experience and increase customer retention. Therefore, the online healthcare services market client approached Infiniti Research to leverage our expertise in offering marketing solutions. During the six-week engagement, the client also sought to expand their digital marketing space, develop marketing initiatives with a budget constraint, understand the policies and regulations in their regions, and create personalized marketing approaches.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's industry experts developed a comprehensive approach to assist the online healthcare services market client, including the following:

Acquiring insights about marketing initiatives from online healthcare service providers and generating an extensive database

Conducting demo campaigns across various channels with small representative audiences and creating focused campaigns according to the results

Gathering relevant insights into the HIPAA privacy rule and recommending solutions to customize goal-based-budget for marketing

Evaluating patients' needs and requirements and personalizing marketing approaches to drive patient engagement

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti's marketing services solutions, the online healthcare services market client focused on creating innovative marketing approaches, streamlined communications, and enhanced customer experience. With the insights gained from the engagement, the client attracted 250+ new customers and integrated targeted online and offline patient engagement initiatives. Additionally, they realized huge savings on their marketing budget and accordingly safeguarded confidential data by understanding the restrictions of HIPAA. Lastly, the online healthcare services market client achieved a 20% increase in profits and a 15X increase in leads.

