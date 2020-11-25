Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., and Exxon Mobil Corp. will emerge as major petroleum resins market participants during 2020-2024

The petroleum resins market is expected to grow by USD 926.28 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the petroleum resins market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005382/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Petroleum Resins Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The petroleum resins market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Petroleum Resins Market Participants:

Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Paper Chemicals, Coating Chemicals, Adhesive Materials, Functional Materials, and Others. The company offers Hydrogenated Petroleum resin with colorless, transparent, heat-resistant, and weather-resistant properties.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Eastman Chemical Co. operates its business through segments such as Additives Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates, and Fibers. The company offers a line of Hydrocarbon resins such as C5-Aliphatic Resins, C9-Aromatic Resins, and C5 or C9-Aliphatic or Aromatic Resins among others.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp. operates its business through segments such as Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The company offers Escorez tackifiers, the amorphous, glassy, low-molecular-weight hydrocarbon polymers.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/petroleum-resins-market-industry-analysis

Petroleum Resins Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Petroleum resins market is segmented as below:

End-user Building And Construction Tire Automotive Consumer Goods Others

Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America

Type C5 Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon C9 C5/C9

Application Adhesives And Sealants Paints And Coatings Rubber Compounding Printing Inks Others



The petroleum resins market is driven by an increase in demand from the building and construction industry. In addition, other factors such as high demand from the automotive industry are expected to trigger the petroleum resins market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the petroleum resins market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45653

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Ink Resins Market Global ink resins market is segmented by process (lithography printing, flexography printing, gravure printing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Global unsaturated polyester resins market is segmented by type (orthophthalic resin, isophthalic resin, DCPD resin, and others), end-user (building and construction, pipes and tanks, automotive, marine, electrical and electronics, wind energy, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005382/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/