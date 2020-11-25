Kevin Lenaghan Launches Ivy Academy LLC

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / Kevin Lenaghan is excited to announce the launch of a new business venture, Ivy Academy LLC ("the company"). Based in Los Angeles, California, the company provides investment advisory services for sophisticated global investors, as well as admissions counseling services.

Ivy Academy LLC's investment advisory division provide bespoke advisory services for high net worth, family offices, and endowments & foundations, that are customized for the client's individual circumstances. The company helps clients construct and manage alternative asset portfolios, with an emphasis on sustainable alpha strategies, dislocated asset classes, co-investments and partnership approaches. Ivy Academy LLC also provides support with both strategic and tactical asset allocation. Clients benefit from the founder's deep and diverse exposure to hedge funds and other alternative asset classes across many different strategies, geographies, and firm types. Where appropriate, Ivy Academy LLC partners with other external advisors on topics like tax efficiency, estate planning, and charitable giving.

On the admissions counseling side, the company works with accomplished and ambitious students who are applying to top-tier undergraduate and graduate programs. We provide high-touch, multidisciplinary consulting services to guide our clients through all aspects of the admissions process. Ivy Academy LLC has established a global presence, with an emphasis on Chinese students seeking admission to US universities. Importantly, Ivy Academy LLC emphasizes excellence and integrity at all times, while pushing our students to improve themselves, explore their passions, and target optimal schools.

Kevin Lenaghan has more than 20 years of experience in financial services and investment management. He attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he completed his undergraduate studies as well as his MBA. Kevin is a CFA charterholder and serves as an advisor and pro bono teaching fellow for Musical Mentors Collaborative (http://musical-mentors.org).

"I am proud to leverage my prior investment experience, extensive professional network, and current insights to provide innovative investment solutions for our partners. Global markets are endlessly fascinating and evolving, and I will continue diligently working to identify differentiated alpha opportunities in order to deliver value for clients." says Kevin Lenaghan.

For more information, please visit http://ivyacademyllc.com/.

About Kevin Lenaghan

For more information, visit https://kevin-lenaghan.com/.

