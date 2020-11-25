The navigation lighting market is expected to grow by USD 1.90 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Navigation Lighting Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The introduction of energy-efficient lighting technologies is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as delays in aircraft delivery might hamper market growth.
Navigation Lighting Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-users, the market saw maximum demand for navigation lighting from the marine industry in 2019. The increased procurement of new vessels that comply with new stringent emission norms has driven the demand for navigation lighting in the marine industry. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Navigation Lighting Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 60% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The thriving aerospace industry is one of the key factors driving market growth in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for navigation lighting in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o
- Brunswick Corp.
- Carmanah Technologies Corp.
- DAEYANG ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.
- Glamox Group
- HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA
- Lopolight Aps
- Osculati Srl
- Perko Inc.
- Sealite Pty Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Marine industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aerospace industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o
- Brunswick Corp.
- Carmanah Technologies Corp.
- DAEYANG ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.
- Glamox Group
- HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA
- Lopolight Aps
- Osculati Srl
- Perko Inc.
- Sealite Pty Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
