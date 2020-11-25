Technavio has been monitoring the massage equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.27 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Massage Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the massage equipment market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The massage chairs and sofas segment led the market in 2019.



The growing popularity of the Shiatsu massage model is the key trend in the market.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.



Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Beurer GmbH, Casada International GmbH, Family Inada Co. Ltd., JSB Health Fitness Pvt. Ltd., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Prospera Corp., Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd., and Wahl Clipper Corp. are the top players in the market.



The market is driven by the need to alleviate pain and stress. However, the shift to traditional massage therapies might hamper growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Beurer GmbH, Casada International GmbH, Family Inada Co. Ltd., JSB Health Fitness Pvt. Ltd., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Prospera Corp., Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd., and Wahl Clipper Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the need to alleviate pain and stress will offer immense growth opportunities, the shift to traditional massage therapies is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this massage equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Massage Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Massage Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product Massage Chairs And Sofas Back Massagers Handheld Massagers Neck And Shoulder Massagers Others

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA

End-user Commercial Residential

Type Electric Massage Equipment Non-electric Massage Equipment



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45523

Massage Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The massage equipment market report covers the following areas:

Massage Equipment Market Size

Massage Equipment Market Trends

Massage Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of the Shiatsu massage model as one of the prime reasons driving the Massage Equipment Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Massage Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist massage equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the massage equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the massage equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of massage equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Massage chairs and sofas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Back massagers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Handheld massagers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Neck and shoulder massagers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Electric massage equipment Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-electric massage equipment Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Beurer GmbH

Casada International GmbH

Family Inada Co. Ltd.

JSB Health Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Prospera Corp.

Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.

Wahl Clipper Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

