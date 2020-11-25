The pharmaceutical manufacturing industry is considered one of the top 10 industries with the highest barriers to entry. With various trends and growth drivers such as higher life expectancy, rising awareness about health and wellness, and high prevalence of chronic diseases are substantially propelling growth in the industry. However, challenges such as high R&D costs, challenging regulatory approval processes, and intellectual property obstacles are making it increasingly difficult for new companies to enter this competitive market. Infiniti's market entry analysis enables pharmaceutical manufacturing companies to identify, evaluate, and efficiently maneuver these barriers to entry. It also equips them to establish their brand and gain significant market share in a highly challenging market.

"Although awareness about health and wellness is growing, the prevalence of terminal and chronic diseases has grown substantially in recent years, and the need for pharmaceutical drug discovery and development has increased," says a pharmaceutical manufacturing industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant toll on the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in recent months. As the industry recovers, pipeline players are attempting to establish their brand in this highly competitive industry. While changing market dynamics and new trends, are serving as highly impactful market growth drivers and the industry is on the path to recovery. The biggest challenge, however, continues to be the various barriers to entry in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. To assist new companies in their attempts, Infiniti's experts analyzed the market and identified four significant barriers to entry. In their recent article, the experts discuss the major barriers to entry and explain how market entry analysis can help companies efficiently establish themselves in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

Infiniti's experts identified the following four significant barriers to entry in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry:

