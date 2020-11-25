Technavio has been monitoring the K-12 arts and crafts material market and it is poised to grow by USD 420.97 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005378/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Click Get a Free sample report in minutes

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the K-12 arts and crafts material market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by distribution channel, which is the leading segment in the market?

The brick and mortar segment led the market in 2019.



The brick and mortar segment led the market in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

The integration of arts in the school curriculum is one of the key trends in the market.



The integration of arts in the school curriculum is one of the key trends in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market?

ACTIVA Products Inc., American Art Clay Co. Inc., Bazic Products/Bangkit USA Inc., Crayola LLC, Kaplan Early Learning Co., Ningbo Rainma Stationery Co. Ltd., Nygala Corp. dba FLOMO, Pacon Corp., STAEDTLER Mars GmbH Co. KG, and TTS Group are the top players in the market.



ACTIVA Products Inc., American Art Clay Co. Inc., Bazic Products/Bangkit USA Inc., Crayola LLC, Kaplan Early Learning Co., Ningbo Rainma Stationery Co. Ltd., Nygala Corp. dba FLOMO, Pacon Corp., STAEDTLER Mars GmbH Co. KG, and TTS Group are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growing demand for paper-based stationery products. However, rapid changes in the market might hamper growth.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Global K-12 blended e-learning market is segmented by product (hardware, content, system, solutions, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market Global K-12 online tutoring market is segmented by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring), course type (assessments and subjects), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACTIVA Products Inc., American Art Clay Co. Inc., Bazic Products/Bangkit USA Inc., Crayola LLC, Kaplan Early Learning Co., Ningbo Rainma Stationery Co. Ltd., Nygala Corp. dba FLOMO, Pacon Corp., STAEDTLER Mars GmbH Co. KG, and TTS Group are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for paper-based stationery products will offer immense growth opportunities, rapid changes in the market are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this K-12 arts and crafts material market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel Brick And Mortar Online

Geographic APAC Europe North America MEA South America

School Level Middle School Pre-primary School Primary School High School



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45658

K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The K-12 arts and crafts material market report covers the following areas:

K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market Size

K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market Trends

K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the integration of arts in the school curriculum as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 arts and crafts material market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the K-12 arts and crafts material market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the K-12 arts and crafts material market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 arts and crafts material market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Brick and mortar Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by School level

Market segments

Comparison by School level

Middle school Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pre-primary school Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Primary school Market size and forecast 2019-2024

High school Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by School level

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ACTIVA Products Inc.

American Art Clay Co. Inc.

Bazic Products/Bangkit USA Inc.

Crayola LLC

Kaplan Early Learning Co.

Ningbo Rainma Stationery Co. Ltd.

Nygala Corp. dba FLOMO

Pacon Corp.

STAEDTLER Mars GmbH Co. KG

TTS Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005378/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/