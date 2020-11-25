The best-selling 2-in-1 charging solution with UV-C sanitizer receives recognition for making the world better

20 years after making the cover of TIME with their flagship Tykho radio, French design brand Lexon is back on the prestigious publication to reiterate its mission to continuously create disruptive, useful and affordable design objects that improve our daily lives.

More than just highlighting the groundbreaking French invention, TIME award confirms Oblio's position as a must-have innovation for today's world, as it has been crafted in-house primarily as a sleek UV-C sanitizer to prevent the spread of harmful viruses and bacteria that are found on our smartphones, using its built-in UV-C LED technology located on its front interior. UV-C LEDs destroy and eradicate the DNA of microorganisms found in viruses, bacteria, mold, and germs.

Capable of fully sanitizing a single surface at a time, Oblio can deliver a 360° disinfection by simply flipping the phone to expose its second surface for a 20-minute cycle. In terms of effectiveness, Oblio has been proven through lab testing to kill 99.9% of viruses, including H1N1.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen a growing interest for this product category (UV sanitizer) and therefore, the market becoming rapidly populated with lots of unaesthetic neither truly legitimate solutions. In this context, we're extremely honored and proud to be recognized and awarded for our product's distinct design, its effectiveness and reliability to sanitize our daily essentials and the opportunity to become a must-have solution for today's home and offices.

With the help of media like TIME who are raising awareness around Oblio, with the support and trust of our retail partners who are listing it, we are together making UV-C technology becoming more popular and accessible to everyone, allowing us to collectively participate in a positive change, leveraging innovation to adapt to new behaviors and prevent the spread of virus, which is our common responsibility." Says Boris Brault, Lexon CEO.

Also acting as a 10W wireless charger, Oblio can fully charge a smartphone in 3 hours and comes with an LED indicator that confirms the correct positioning and charging status of the mobile device.

Appropriately, 'Oblio' is rooted in the Italian meaning for "forgot" the native language of designers' Manuela Simonelli Andrea Quaglio. The name hints to the product's vase shape, thoughtfully crafted to help people disconnect from their screens and enjoy the freedom to be more present for each other, while discreetly sanitizing any mobile phone and fast-charging all Qi-enabled smartphones such as the latest iPhone and Android.

"With such achievements, we're also proving that France remains an indisputable territory where creativity, innovation and design are prerequisite to sustainable growth, and we hope we can inspire entrepreneurs to believe in their projects and bring them to life." adds Brault.

Today, Oblio is already available at the most prominent retailers worldwide such as Best Buy, Nordstrom, MoMA Design Store in the US, Fnac Darty in Europe and many more, as well as the official online store: lexon-design.com.

MSRP of 79,90€/$.

Available in 4 colors.

Compatible with all mobile phone for sanitizing function, and all Qi-enabled smartphones such as the latest iPhone Android devices for the wireless charging function.

About Lexon:

Since its creation in 1991, Lexon has relentlessly pushed the limits and created a difference in the world of design while remaining true to its commitment to make small objects useful, beautiful, innovative and affordable. Whether in electronics, audio, travel accessories, office or leisure, Lexon has established a special relationship with creativity and partnered with the best designers around the world to create timeless collections of lifestyle products. Following its recent acquisition by BOW Group, a global player in the lifestyle and wearable consumer markets, Lexon is writing a new chapter in its history, experiencing a staggering international growth and digital expansion. Today, with nearly 30 years of existence, more than 200 awards, collaboration with some of the most renowned designers, a retail presence in more than 90 countries across the Globe, Lexon has truly established itself as a worldly-known French design brand.

