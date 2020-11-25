Gizmogo.com: Enjoy Black Friday with Extra Cash? Gizmogo Helps People Sell Electronics More Efficiently During The Holidays!

Instead of throwing away used and broken phones, tablets, consoles, smartwatches, cameras, or forgetting about them in drawers, People can sell them to Gizmogo (www.gizmogo.com) for high prices to get ready for electronic sales on Black Friday 2020. Sell two devices and claim an extra $25 gift card!

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / Gizmogo already established itself as the leading solution for those looking to get rid of their used electronic devices, regardless whether they're fully functional or broken. Customers can sell a wide range of electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops and more.

"About 72% of consumers are planning to shop on Cyber Monday, according to data provided by Offers.com and BlackFriday.com, while 69% plan to shop the Black Friday sales."

Here is some sneak peek for some Black Friday Deals:

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/electronics/black-friday/pcmcat225600050002.c?ref=8575135&loc=992ab3f8292e11ebbd3d96097eac07130SEM&acampID=992ab3f8292e11ebbd3d96097eac07130SEM&id=pcmcat225600050002

https://www.gamestop.com/deals?utm_source=rakutenls&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_content=Slickdeals+LLC&utm_campaign=10&utm_kxconfid=tebx5rmj3&cid=afl_10000087&affID=77777&sourceID=lw9MynSeamY-K44sip01ZAbuVHyBkR6TGQ

https://slickdeals.net/coupons/walmart/black-friday-deals/

And with Black Friday soon approaching, many people will be looking to buy new electronic devices. Most people are interested in smartphones and tablets, but consoles and laptops are also in demand. And with the average Black Friday savings at 37% it makes sense too. But we know what buying a new smartphone means, you will put the old one in a drawer and never use it anymore.

That's why Black Friday and the holiday shopping season in general is a great opportunity to get rid of the electronic devices you no longer need and have no intention of using. Getting rid of used devices will enable you to have a bit more cash at your disposal for your Black Friday shopping.

Black Friday offers usually extend over the weekend and continue over the first days of the next week. The Monday after Thanksgiving is known as Cyber Monday and it is even more important if you're planning on buying electronic devices, especially if you do your shopping online. The demand and sales figures of electronic devices are constantly growing, that it is important to recycle and repurpose as many devices as possible. That's Gizmogo's mission and everybody has a chance to participate in doing something good for the environment while getting some cash for it.

Gizmogo doesn't just offer the best prices on (broken phones, tablets, consoles, smartwatches, or cameras) used devices and plant a tree for each bought device, it also offers a special gift card on Tech Tuesday. While other companies may offer a maximum of $300 or up to a maximum of $500 for a smartphone device, you can get over a $1,000 for certain smartphones on Gizmogo. You can also signup as a Gizmogo Affiliate and can get extra cash. You can use the cash towards your new device and with all the deals and discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the price difference will not be that that significant either.

Gizmogo customers can get more than money on electronic sales, since Gizmogo also obliges to plant a tree for every device that it buys. Namely, for every bought device, the California-based company donate an additional $1 sufficient to plant trees. It is no wonder that the model is successful - people get money, they get rid of devices they're no longer using while simultaneously doing something for the environment.

About Gizmogo

Gizmogo's mission is simple, to make it easy for you to sell your used gadgets at the highest price with the fastest payment possible. Our team at gizmogo believes that your once cherished device that sitting in your drawer has more value being re-purposed and given a new life. We take your device and give it to someone who will enjoy it the same way you once did. That's why gizmogo strives to create a seamless customer experience that enables people to see the full potential and value of their devices. Our goal is to extend the life-cycle of technology while reducing the impact on our environment and passing the value onto our customers!

MEDIA CONTACT

Company: Gizmogo

Contact person: Willco Liu

Address: 13771 Norton Ave, Chino, CA, 91710

Telephone: 909-321-2368

Email: marketing@gizmogo.com

Website: www.gizmogo.com

SOURCE: Gizmogo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618338/Enjoy-Black-Friday-with-Extra-Cash-Gizmogo-Helps-People-Sell-Electronics-More-Efficiently-During-The-Holidays