San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2020) -DCS (OTCQB: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) announced today the release of MiTag, a commercial grade wireless sensor that incorporates eight (8) sensor functions into one compact design to address the IoT (Internet of Things) demand for low cost, multi-function sensors with greater flexibility and operating range. MiTag offers business owners in a number of vertical markets the flexibility of gathering and recording sensor data to assist in their day-to-day operations and decision-making processes. The overall cost of a MiTag sensor deployment is up to 70% less than competing products, giving its users the opportunity to expand their use of sensors throughout their entire business.

MiTag offers state of the art Bluetooth wireless connectivity technology, an IP67 water-resistant design combined with 8 sensors in one plug'n play device. The MiTag captures and records data in DCS's MiSensors Web and Mobile App, providing business owners email and SMS notifications of abnormal sensor activity. Together, MiSensors and the MiTag support a "Set It, Forget It" approach to sensor monitoring.

MiTag measures and transmits Temperature, Humidity, Light, Air Pressure, Impact, Door Open/Close, plus determines its proximity while also offering a multi-purpose button to meet virtually any business use situation. The ability to replace the MiTag battery will provide years of data collection and reporting.

"We believe MiTag is going to change the way business owners adopt sensor technologies," said Chris Bursey, CEO. "By listening to the market and seeing issues with mass adoption of sensor technologies, we designed MiTag to give business owners the ability to easily deploy an IoT sensor ecosystem that provides real-time data to more efficiently run their businesses. MiTag was designed for multiple vertical markets where multiple sensor functions are required."

MiTag can be used in virtually any business: restaurants, bars, cafeterias, retail as well as by the hospitality, manufacturing, property management, HVAC and commercial refrigeration industry. Its easy setup, low cost and effortless maintenance creates a unique opportunity for small to medium size businesses to adopt state of the art technology without the need for big budgets.

"MiTag is the first of its kind, a rugged IoT sensor that supports 8 sensor functions in one simple device," said Eric Placzek, Chief Technology Officer. "As sensor technologies evolve, we have positioned MiTag as the foundation for future sensor development."

For more information on MiSensors and MiTag, visit www.misensors.com

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQB ("DCSX") and Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com

DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

