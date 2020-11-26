Technavio has been monitoring the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market and it is poised to grow by USD 441.46 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005697/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Kollmorgen Corp., KUKA AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, TGW LOGISTICS GROUP, and Toyota Industries Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing e-commerce industry will offer immense growth opportunities, resistance to adopt new technology will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- In-built Vehicle Software
- Integrated Software
- End-user
- Distribution And Logistics
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41331
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Vehicle RFID Tag Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The vehicle RFID tag market size has the potential to grow by 26.32 million units during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.
Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
Vehicle to Grid Market by Technology and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The vehicle to grid market size has the potential to grow by USD 5.01 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.
Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automated guided vehicle (agv) software market report covers the following areas:
- Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market size
- Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market trends
- Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market industry analysis
This study identifies digital transformation as one of the prime reasons driving the automated guided vehicle (agv) software market growth during the next few years.
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automated guided vehicle (agv) software market, including some of the vendors such as Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Kollmorgen Corp., KUKA AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, TGW LOGISTICS GROUP, and Toyota Industries Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- In-built vehicle software Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Integrated software Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- John Bean Technologies Corp.
- KION GROUP AG
- Kollmorgen Corp.
- KUKA AG
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- SSI SCHAEFER Group
- TGW LOGISTICS GROUP
- Toyota Industries Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005697/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/