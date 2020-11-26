Technavio has been monitoring the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market and it is poised to grow by USD 441.46 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005697/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Kollmorgen Corp., KUKA AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, TGW LOGISTICS GROUP, and Toyota Industries Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing e-commerce industry will offer immense growth opportunities, resistance to adopt new technology will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market is segmented as below:

Type In-built Vehicle Software Integrated Software

End-user Distribution And Logistics Automotive Manufacturing Retail Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41331

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Vehicle RFID Tag Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The vehicle RFID tag market size has the potential to grow by 26.32 million units during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Vehicle to Grid Market by Technology and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The vehicle to grid market size has the potential to grow by USD 5.01 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automated guided vehicle (agv) software market report covers the following areas:

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market size

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market trends

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market industry analysis

This study identifies digital transformation as one of the prime reasons driving the automated guided vehicle (agv) software market growth during the next few years.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automated guided vehicle (agv) software market, including some of the vendors such as Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Kollmorgen Corp., KUKA AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, TGW LOGISTICS GROUP, and Toyota Industries Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

In-built vehicle software Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Integrated software Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

KION GROUP AG

Kollmorgen Corp.

KUKA AG

Murata Machinery Ltd.

SSI SCHAEFER Group

TGW LOGISTICS GROUP

Toyota Industries Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005697/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/