Technavio has been monitoring the Pro AV market and it is poised to grow by 49.40 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the pro av market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Advances in technology is a major trend driving the growth of the market



The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 49.40 bn



Anixter International Inc., AVI Systems Inc., AVI-SPL Inc., CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, New Era Technology, Telerent Leasing Corp., Unified Technology Systems, and Vistacom Inc., are some of the major market participants.



The increased use of digital signage is one of the major factors driving the market



The APAC region will contribute to 43% of the market share

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anixter International Inc., AVI Systems Inc., AVI-SPL Inc., CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, New Era Technology, Telerent Leasing Corp., Unified Technology Systems, and Vistacom Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increased use of digital signage will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this pro av market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Pro AV Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pro AV Market is segmented as below:

Type Products Services

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Pro AV Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Pro AV market report covers the following areas:

Pro AV Market Size

Pro AV Market Trends

Pro AV Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the Pro AV market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Pro AV Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist Pro AV market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Pro AV market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Pro AV market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pro av market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anixter International Inc.

AVI Systems Inc.

AVI-SPL Inc.

CCS Presentation Systems

Diversified

Ford Audio-Video LLC

New Era Technology

Telerent Leasing Corp.

Unified Technology Systems

Vistacom Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

