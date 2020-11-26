FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 25
|Fund:
|FIL SR ENH EUR EQ ETF
|EAE
|Date:
|25/11/2020
|Curr:
|EUR
|NAV:
|6.00
|Shrs:
|16,250,000.00
|Tckr:
|FEUR
|Fund:
|FIL SR ENH US EQ ETF
|UIA
|Date:
|25/11/2020
|Curr:
|USD
|NAV:
|6.25
|Shrs:
|14,950,000.00
|Tckr:
|FUSR
|Fund:
|FIL SR ENH GLB EQ ETF
|UIA
|Date:
|25/11/2020
|Curr:
|USD
|NAV:
|6.27
|Shrs:
|3,000,000.00
|Tckr:
|FGLR
|Fund:
|FIL SR ENH EM MKT EQ ETF
|EAU
|Date:
|25/11/2020
|Curr:
|USD
|NAV:
|5.02
|Shrs:
|4,000,000.00
|Tckr:
|FEMR
