Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-11-26 08:00 CET -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 25, 2020 to approve IMEPILT AS application and to admit its up to 2,125,000 shares with nominal value of 0.1 (IMEPILT share, ISIN code: EE3100008483) to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the following conditions are met: 1. 1. Regarding existing 1,750,000 shares -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Company Description and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. 1. 2. Regarding additionally issued up to 375,000 shares -- conditional share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the offer has been successful; -- shares are registered with the same ISIN in Estonian Securities Register; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The first trading day of IMEPILT AS shares will be as follows: In clause 1.1. mentioned existing shares as of December, 17 or on a date close to it. In clause 1.2. mentioned additional shares the next trading day after issuer has submitted the respective report to exchange or on a date close to it. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com First North operates in the Nordic and Baltic countries in parallel with the regulated market, but does not have the legal status of a regulated market. Companies whose securities are traded on the market are not subject to requirements established for the regulated market, but to those set out with First North's rules and regulations and these regulations are not so stringent as for regulated market. All companies that begin trading must have signed an agreement with an adviser who assesses the suitability of the company for trading on the market and monitors compliance with First North rules. Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.