Eltel signs a three-year telecom frame agreement in Norway worth about EUR 11 million

HELSINKI, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel's Communication business in Norway has signed a three-year frame agreement with Telia, a Nordic telecommunications company, to roll out Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) in Norway. The agreement is worth about EUR 11 million.

The scope includes planning, coordination and installations of FWA, fixed broadband over the mobile network.

The three-year agreement is valid from November 2020 through December 2023 and includes options for one-year periods thereafter.

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Nordic field service provider for power and communication networks. We deliver a comprehensive range of solutions - from maintenance and upgrade services to project delivery. This includes design, planning, building, installing and securing the operation of power and communication networks for a more sustainable and connected world today and for future generations. In 2019, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.1 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 6,000. Eltel AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

