The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 26.11.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 26.11.2020Aktien1 US6742152076 Oasis Petroleum Inc.2 CA74971G1046 RF Capital Group Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 US00287YBZ16 AbbVie Inc.2 US00287YCB39 AbbVie Inc.3 US55616XAJ63 Macy's Retail Holdings Inc.4 XS2258400162 Rumänien, Republik5 XS2262211076 Rumänien, Republik6 XS2264555744 Serbien, Republik7 US38141GXK56 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.8 US91282CAX92 America, United States of...9 DE000DD5AT39 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank10 DE000A2847Z6 WT 80 Immobilien-Business GmbH11 XS2241081418 CSM Securities S.à r.l. acting in Respect of Fiduciary Estate 412 XS2241080790 CSM Securities S.à r.l. acting in Respect of Fiduciary Estate 413 XS2241079602 CSM Securities S.à r.l. acting in Respect of Fiduciary Estate 414 XS2264871828 Côte d'Ivoire, Republik15 US900123DA57 Türkei, Republik16 XS2010029317 United Group B.V.17 EU000A285VM2 Europäische Union18 USN4717KAV81 JAB Holdings B.V.19 US91282CAZ41 America, United States of...20 XS2264980363 CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A.21 DE000HLB40Z8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale22 DE000HLB2YJ2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale23 DE000HLB2YC7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale24 DE000HLB2YD5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale25 XS2262139533 Rumänien, Republik26 IE00BLRPN388 Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Emerging Markets Equity UCITS ETF