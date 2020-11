DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Half-Year Results

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Half-Year Results 26-Nov-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 7AM THURSDAY 26 NOVEMBER 2020 FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. ("Fuller's", the "Company", or the "Group") Financial results for the 26 weeks to 26 September 2020 Financial and Operational Indicators · Mandated closure of the estate for 14 weeks of the 26 week trading period. Phased reopening from 4 July 2020 but 66% trading weeks lost in Managed business due to ongoing restrictions on consumer behaviour · During the final two months, with the majority of the estate open, the Group made an operating profit of GBP2.0 million despite severe restrictions in place · Managed like for like sales outside of London were 92% of prior year. Overall like for like sales were 75% including transport hubs and Central London pubs · Tight management of cash burn and recovery of working capital contributed to net debt only increasing by GBP9 million to GBP187 million · Accessed GBP100 million of commercial paper through the Covid Corporate Financing Facility · Financing and liquidity position underpinned by strength of freehold portfolio · Interim dividend suspended due to current economic situation. H1 2021 H1 2020 FY 2020 GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue and other income 45.6 167.1 319.7 Adjusted (loss)/profit before tax1 (22.2) 17.9 19.4 Net debt excluding lease liabilities2 187.4 23.0 178.9 All figures above are from continuing operations 1) Adjusted (loss)/profit before tax is the (loss)/profit before tax excluding separately disclosed items. 2 Net debt comprises cash and short-term deposits, bank overdraft, bank loans, CCFF, debenture stock and preference shares. Strategy Update · Successful trading from staycations in our hotels and pubs with rooms - particularly in popular tourist destinations - with occupancy levels of 79%, demonstrating the benefits of our balanced estate · Utilised closure period to continue capex programme - ensuring our pubs and hotels are always in prime condition · Completed the integration of Cotswold Inns & Hotels, which has delivered immediate benefits · Concluded the Transitional Services Agreement with Asahi · Opened The White Horse, Wembley - giving us a foothold in an iconic area that is currently being redeveloped, and where we were underrepresented · Accelerated planned implementation of new digital initiatives driven by early identification of changes in consumer behaviour · Streamlined central support and Managed Pubs and Hotels teams across the business · Long term strategy remains focused on providing outstanding food, drink and hospitality in well-invested, iconic locations. Current Trading & Outlook · All pubs temporarily closed due to second national lockdown from 5 November 2020 - with swift management action taken to achieve minimal stock losses · 98% of team members on furlough or flexi-furlough · Like for likes sales in our Managed Pubs and Hotels for the 34 weeks to 21 November 2020 at 69% of prior year · Strong engagement with, and retention of, Tenants with commercial rent for our Tenanted Inns again suspended while pubs are under enforced temporary closure · Well-motivated and prepared teams throughout the business primed to deliver exceptional customer service on reopening in COVID-secure pubs and hotels · Structured reopening planned from 2 December 2020 · High consumer confidence in our premium pubs and hotels expected to lead to strong demand as we reopen the estate in a safe and steady manner. Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Simon Emeny said: "The imminent roll out of a vaccine is excellent news for the future. The tightening of the tier system will present further challenges over the winter months, but we welcome the Prime Minister's comments that we will see the need for restrictions fall away in the spring. Without doubt, a return to normality is in sight. "When the current lockdown was announced, we acted swiftly to implement the lessons learned last time round and this latest closure has been made with minimal stock losses. We also immediately placed 98% of our team members - across our pubs, hotels and in our support functions - on furlough or flexi-furlough, thereby minimising our cash burn. The extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme until March 2021 provides a degree of breathing space and will allow us to apply a sensible and measured approach to costs as we reopen our estate, particularly at the most affected sites in our city centres. "We entered this crisis in a position of strength, buoyed by the sale of the Fuller's Beer Business. We have used the time and space created by the pandemic wisely - completing targeted investments in our estate, rightsizing our teams and utilising the support available to manage our cash reserves where possible. It has not been easy, but prudent financial management, an estate that is 92% freehold, and a strong Balance Sheet mean that we will be in the best possible position to get back on a growth trajectory. "We know our customers want to come back, we know they trust us to look after them and provide a safe and sensible environment to enjoy a great Fuller's experience and, over and above this, we have a dedicated and passionate team of people with the ability and desire to delight, surprise and welcome back those customers. "We are optimistic about the future in the medium term and beyond, but there is no doubt that this will be a tough winter and a very different looking Christmas. We will start to reopen our estate in a measured way, navigating the tier system and the restrictions that come with it. However, it is important that we see beyond these obstacles and look at the bigger picture. The excellent news of successful vaccines gives us confidence where previously there was uncertainty, and with the sensible decisions we have taken during the pandemic, Fuller's is well-placed for future success. "This business is armed with a well-invested and well-balanced, freehold estate, excellent people, robust financial foundations, a clear and consistent strategy, and the drive and desire to lead the way out of this crisis. The long-term future for Fuller's looks positive." -Ends- For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000 Adam Councell, Finance Director 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 Instinctif Partners Justine Warren 020 7457 2010 Notes to Editors: Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Fuller's has 212 managed pubs, with 1,028 boutique bedrooms, and 176 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (44% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our City of London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest. Our Managed Pubs and Hotels include 15 iconic Ale & Pie pubs, seven stunning hotels in the Cotswolds, and Bel & The Dragon - six exquisite country inns located in the Home Counties. In summary, Fuller's is the home of great pubs, outstanding hospitality and passionate people, where everyone is welcome and leaves that little bit happier than they arrived. Photography is available from the Fuller's Press Office on 020 8996 2198 or by email at pr@fullers.co.uk. This statement will be available on the Company's website, www.fullers.co.uk [1]. An accompanying presentation will also be available from 11.00 on 26 November 2020. FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 26 WEEKS ENDED 26 SEPTEMBER 2020 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT It has been an incredibly challenging six months for the country, for the hospitality industry and for Fuller's. The impact of coronavirus has touched every part of the physical and economic landscape and once again we find ourselves in a state of national lockdown. The rollercoaster of emotions from closure, to reopening, through the well-designed and inspired Eat Out to Help Out scheme and then back down into a quagmire of increasingly onerous restrictions, tier alert levels and finally back to temporary closure, has been tough on our business and even tougher on our people. The Government has been supportive and destructive in almost equal measure - but we are grateful for the recent extension of the furlough scheme. We urge the Chancellor to follow this with extensions to the business rates holiday and the VAT reduction. We know that our sector can lead the economic recovery - however we will need this longer-term support to rebuild our businesses and return to growth. In the short term, we need clarity of message and a clear roadmap out of the coronavirus crisis. We know we can play a major role and we relish the challenge of doing so. Should the Chancellor need any further encouragement, the net tax deficit from Fuller's alone for the first six months of the year is over GBP70 million. The country needs pubs, restaurants and hotels fully open - and soon - for the financial contribution they make, the jobs they create, and the significant role they play in the emotional wellbeing of our customers and our teams. Unfortunately, we again find ourselves in a position where we have had to take the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Half-Year Results -2-

decision not to propose a dividend in light of the current economic situation. I would like to thank our shareholders for their patience and understanding in these difficult times and it's fair to say that the sale of the Fuller's Beer Business in April 2019, and the subsequent return of capital - which exceeded the total of the previous seven years' dividends - has proved to be excellent timing. I have one Board change to announce - the appointment of Rachel Spencer, who joins us on 7 December 2020 to take over the role of Company Secretary from 1 January 2021. Rachel is an experienced Company Secretary having held positions at a number of other listed companies including Invensys, Aldermore Group and, most recently, Clarkson PLC - the world's leading provider of integrated shipping services. Rachel takes over from Séverine Béquin who has held the role for the past six years. Séverine leaves us to move to Madrid with her husband and, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank her for all her hard work - particularly through the immense complications caused by the sale of the Fuller's Beer Business. She has made a very valuable contribution to Fuller's and we wish her every happiness in the Spanish sun. Finally, I would like to pay tribute to the amazing team of people at Fuller's. Simon and his Executive Board have risen to the challenge and navigated a course through the most turbulent of times. But it is the teams in our pubs who are the real heroes. Armed with masks, social distancing and sanitiser by the lorryload, they have delivered an amazing Fuller's experience in extremely unusual conditions and I am in awe of the upbeat and positive manner that they maintain. We should have been commemorating 175 years of this wonderful company during November with a major consumer promotion and in a loud and celebratory manner. That may not have happened, but with our predominately freehold estate, strong Balance Sheet, and single minded focus to exit this crisis in the best possible position, I know that we will have many milestones to celebrate in the future. As lockdown comes to its scheduled end, it is important to note that there have been incredibly low levels of infection recorded across pubs, restaurants and hotels. It is vital now for the mental wellbeing of the nation that people are allowed to meet and socialise in a responsible manner, in the safe environment that pubs, restaurants and hotels have proved they can provide. We need our industry to reopen without onerous restrictions that deter our customers and hamper our ability to trade profitably, and in a way that reflects the commitment we have made to ensuring our venues are safe and coronavirus secure. The notion that closing the hospitality industry reduces infection rates is a fallacy, as doing so forces people to socialise in the home in a completely unregulated environment where recorded infection rates are infinitely higher. With a vaccine on the visible horizon, we look forward to welcoming our customers back to our wonderful pubs and hotels, returning to profitability and getting on with business as usual. Michael Turner Chairman 25 November 2020 CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REVIEW At the time of drafting this review of the last six months, all 388 of our pubs and hotels are closed, 98% of our people are on furlough or flexi-furlough, and we are a week away from hopefully reopening the estate. It feels like Groundhog Day, and we are awaiting the details regarding which areas will be in which tier, but we look forward to welcoming back our customers to our wonderful pubs and hotels, that are the epitome of great British hospitality. Our reported figures for the first six months of the year reflect the total, temporary closure of the business for more than half of the reporting period - resulting in total sales of GBP45.6 million (H1 2020: GBP167.1 million). Our like for like sales for the 26 weeks stand at 75% of the previous year (H1 2020: +2.7%). However, we were encouraged by the like for like run rate, which illustrated how quickly consumer confidence built as we reopened the estate from 4 July 2020. By the end of July, sales were at 68% of prior year levels on a like for like basis, and at the end of August - following the success of the Government's inspired Eat Out to Help Out scheme - 79% of our pubs were open and we were trading at 78% of prior year levels. Sales momentum had been steadily building but the introduction of ever-tightening restrictions, despite hospitality accounting for a tiny percentage of infections, knocked consumer confidence and impacted trading. The rule of six came into force in mid-September, causing like for like sales for that week to fall to 68% of prior year. This was followed on 24 September 2020 by the introduction of the 10pm curfew and the news that all customers must be seated to order food or drink in a pub. This further impacted consumer confidence and sales dropped to 58% of prior year levels on a like for like basis for the following week. The introduction of the tier system had the largest impact of all. On 17 October 2020, when London was moved into Tier 2 and people were once again encouraged to work from home, leaving the City like a ghost town, like for like sales in 37 of our largest Central London sites fell to less than 30% of the previous year. This has led to our like for like sales, across the estate, finishing at 57% for the final week of October. Despite the obstacles that we have had to overcome, we have used the time well to innovate, particularly on the digital front, invest in our estate, and complete the process of ensuring we have the right people in place to hit the ground running when we reopen again to welcome our customers. Rightsizing for the future At the start of the financial year, we completed the delivery of the Transitional Services Agreement ("TSA") with Asahi and the integration of the support functions for both Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels. The sale of The Stable Pizza and Cider Limited ("The Stable"), a leasehold business, to Three Joes was also completed during the period. Following the sale of the Fuller's Beer Business, we had identified a number of changes that could be made in our central functions, leading to a leaner, more efficient, support centre team. This exercise has been completed during the period, and the business is perfectly poised, with the right team in place, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth in the future both organically and through acquisitions and developments. It is clear trading will take time to return to pre-coronavirus levels and we have streamlined the teams across our pubs and hotels accordingly. The result of this exercise, combined with the fact that 300 team members moved under TUPE with sale of The Stable, means our total employee numbers are already 20% below where they were at the beginning of the financial year. I am pleased to report that, due to a structured redeployment programme, we have reassigned as many team members as we have made redundant. Accelerating and investing in innovation Crisis often accelerates change in businesses - and Fuller's has been no exception. The current situation has altered consumer behaviour and made us think differently about the way we operate, resulting in a number of planned initiatives being rolled out earlier than intended. We launched Order & Pay - a web-based solution that asks customers to scan a QR code displayed on the table, allowing them to browse the menu, choose items, and order and pay their bill without the need for interaction with a team member. We started in a handful of sites when we reopened in July, where it proved popular and successful. It is now operational in around 75% of our Managed Pubs and Hotels, with the rest of our Managed sites due to come online over the coming months. It has led to some interesting insights into consumer behaviour, with customers choosing dishes and drinks they have not tried before, now they have the luxury of carefree browsing time, and our team members have more quality time to spend with customers as they serve the customers' tables. The work that has been carried out in recent years on our single customer view database has also paid dividends - as communication has become key due to the ever-changing regulations. We have used clear targeting with offers for those sites that are struggling the most and been able to tactically drive bookings by communicating to specific sectors of the database according to geography and demographics. A perfectly balanced and well-invested estate Strategically, Fuller's has always understood the importance for a long-term business to invest in and operate a balanced estate in terms of both style and geography - and the difference in trading across the estate has been more marked than ever during the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the summer, alfresco dining and staycations were the order of the day - while those sites in city centres that depend on office workers and international tourists, were naturally harder hit. Typically, our top performing pubs by revenue and EBITDA, are those in Central London and transport hub sites. For the first six months of this financial year, those are the sites that have suffered most, particularly due to the stay at home message - so the natural balance of our estate has come into play. The purchase of the Cotswold Inns & Hotels business could not have been more timely and during August and September, five of our highest turnover sites (and three of our most profitable) came from this part of the business. When we acquired the Cotswold business just over a year ago, we believed that we could add value to an already successful business by building more local trade and increasing the revenue from food and beverage sales to those who lived locally or within driving distance. The venues were famous for their wedding trade and this was one of the key

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Half-Year Results -3-

sources of revenue. The possible outcome of so many weddings being cancelled could have been a problem - but a successful, targeted, digital staycation campaign and the widespread growth in domestic tourism have resulted in the Cotswold business outperforming its sales from the prior year. We will, in future, use the data we have captured and creative and innovative marketing to build on this staycation trend. In addition, the restaurants have outperformed our expectations and provided a welcome reminder that this delightful business is a perfect fit for Fuller's and our customers. During the period, we continued with committed capex projects and this included opening a new pub, The White Horse in Wembley. The pub is located in the shadow of the iconic Wembley Arch and in an area that is benefiting from a large mixed-use redevelopment and the addition of over 6,000 new homes. The pub looks amazing and opened strongly, with local residents giving it the seal of approval. We look forward to the return of the large events close by that will generate high earning days for the pub, but even now The White Horse has become a firm favourite in Wembley. Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, we took the decision to use the short-term opportunity created by the enforced closure at the start of the financial year to complete a number of schemes that were already started or scheduled - in line with our long-term strategy. Highlights have included The Trinity at Borough, which we acquired in August 2019, The Windmill at Waterloo and The Coach & Horses - the iconic Soho pub that is the backdrop for Keith Waterhouse's cult play, Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell. Outside of the Capital, we have invested in major schemes at The Grove Lock near Leighton Buzzard and The Fox & Pelican in Grayshott, near Hindhead. We have been investing heavily in our external spaces and pub gardens for some years now - and this has reaped rewards over recent months. Much of the work had also involved adding gazebos, awnings and covered areas and we have continued to build on this activity to ensure the outside area of our pubs and hotels provides desirable and comfortable additional trading space throughout the colder months too. The success and scale of our outside areas was particularly visible during September when we hosted our ever-popular Shakespeare in the Garden, with The Tempest being profitably delivered to a socially distanced audience in 15 venues across our Managed and Tenanted estate. The property team also used the first part of the financial year to good effect by undertaking a number of smaller, decorative schemes across the Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels sites, again using the period of temporary closure well. This helped to ensure we realised the benefit of the rise in staycations. One of these schemes has seen a complete reimagining of the restaurant at The Bear of Rodborough in Stroud - creating a stunning and imposing dining space with breathtaking views, which is already proving popular with hotel residents and local diners alike. Tenanted Inns During lockdown, our Tenants have consistently shown innovation and commitment to their local communities, providing meals for the homeless and opening as local stores. I am consistently delighted by their entrepreneurial nature and creativity, and it was great to see them reopening so quickly and strongly. Our like for like profits in this part of the business are down 19% for the period. Fuller's led the way in the industry with the suspension of all commercial rent during both the initial lockdown and the current closure. This has been widely welcomed by our Tenants and given them the breathing space they need to ensure their businesses survive, flourish and were in a position to reopen strongly when the time came. Suspending all commercial rent was a bold move - but there have been knock-on benefits for the Company too. Combined with the grants available to small businesses, our Tenants exited the first lockdown in a position of strength and without the shadow of debt to hold them back. We reintroduced rent on a tapered basis in August and this had been slowly increasing until the start of the current lockdown, when we once again took the decision to suspend it. FINANCIAL POSITION Group revenue and other income fell by 72.7% to GBP45.6 million (H1 2020: GBP167.1 million). Adjusted loss[1] was GBP22.2 million (H1 2020: profit GBP17.9 million) showing the severe impact the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting government regulations have had on the Group. The results for the period reflect 14 weeks of zero trade where the Group incurred an operating loss of GBP16.3 million[2], a period of transition which saw a phased reopening of the estate from 4 July 2020 (loss of GBP3.6 million2) and the final two months where the majority of the estate was open albeit trading with severe restrictions (profit of GBP2.0 million2). The final two months show that the Group was able to rapidly return to profitability once the estate had reopened despite the ongoing restrictions and reduced capacity in the pubs. The sales performance across the Group during the two months of trading reflected the balanced nature of our estate with rural pubs outperforming the prior year with like for like sales of 103% while pubs located in the City naturally saw like for like sales fall to just 45% in comparison with the prior year as people continued to work from home. Cotswold Inns & Hotels, which was acquired in October 2019, outperformed prior year for the two months and included five of our highest turnover sites despite the restrictions on weddings. On 7 June 2020, the Group sold The Stable to Three Joes for an enterprise value of GBP0.5 million, which resulted in a loss on disposal of GBP0.5 million. As The Stable was sold during the period the results have been reported within discontinued operations. The amounts shown as discontinued operations within the financial statements are an operating loss of GBP0.5 million as well as the loss on disposal. As part of the transaction, Fuller's retained ownership of the five freehold properties associated with The Stable business. The Group generated cash from continuing operating activities of GBP5.7 million in the period (H1 2020: GBP20.5 million). The significant decrease is a direct result of being closed for three months within the period and trading under restrictions for the remaining months due to the government regulations in place. As expected, the working capital outflow the Group experienced during lockdown started to recover on reopening. During the period, GBP33 million of our bank facilities expired. At 26 September 2020, the Group had GBP192 million of facilities until August 2021. In May 2020, the Group issued GBP100 million of commercial paper through the Bank of England Covid Corporate Financing Facility ("CCFF") taking our total facilities to GBP292 million. The CCFF provides short-term unsecured debt and is repayable in May 2021. Our undrawn facilities at 26 September 2020 were GBP113.0 million, with a further GBP18.0 million of cash held on the Balance Sheet. Separately disclosed items before tax from continuing operations was a charge of GBP0.8 million (H1 2020: GBP3.7 million), which principally consists of GBP0.8 million reorganisation costs of which GBP0.6 million related to the corporate restructure of the business where the trade and assets of Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels were hived up into the Company. Restructuring costs also included GBP0.2 million of redundancy costs. Other costs included in separately disclosed items are acquisition costs of GBP0.1 million and GBP0.1 million of payroll costs for the initial scoping of the new finance system. Tax has been provided for at an effective rate before separately disclosed items of 17.1% (H1 2020: 19.6%). Deferred tax liabilities have decreased from GBP17.1 million at 28 March 2020 to GBP13.7 million due to the recognition of a deferred tax asset for losses incurred in the period. A full analysis of the tax charge is set out in note 5. The net impact of these items results in basic earnings per share on continuing operations decreasing by 261% to -34.60p (H1 2020: 21.45p), with adjusted earnings per share[3] on continuing operations down 227% at -33.33p (H1 2020: 26.17p). The deficit on the defined benefit pension scheme has increased by GBP6.1 million from the year end to GBP10.8 million (28 March 2020: GBP4.7 million, 28 September 2019: GBP34.4 million). The increase was due to the fall in discount rate and is only marginally offset by the improvement in asset returns. CURRENT TRADING AND PROSPECTS While our pubs are temporarily closed again, the imminent roll out of a vaccine is excellent news for the future. The tightening of the tier system will present further challenges over the winter months, but we welcome the Prime Minister's comments that we will see the need for restrictions fall away in the spring. Without doubt, a return to normality is in sight. When the current lockdown was announced, we acted swiftly to implement the lessons learned last time round and this latest closure has been made with minimal stock losses. We also immediately placed 98% of our team members - across our pubs, hotels and in our support functions - on furlough or flexi-furlough, thereby minimising our cash burn. The extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme until March 2021 provides a degree of breathing space and will allow us to apply a sensible and measured approach to costs as we reopen our estate, particularly at the most affected sites in our city centres. We entered this crisis in a position of strength, buoyed by the sale of the Fuller's Beer Business. We have used the time and space created by the pandemic wisely - completing targeted investments in our estate, rightsizing our teams and utilising the support available to manage our cash reserves where possible. It has not been easy, but

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Half-Year Results -4-

prudent financial management, an estate that is 92% freehold, and a strong Balance Sheet mean that we will be in the best possible position to get back on a growth trajectory. We know our customers want to come back, we know they trust us to look after them and provide a safe and sensible environment to enjoy a great Fuller's experience and, over and above this, we have a dedicated and passionate team of people with the ability and desire to delight, surprise and welcome back those customers. We are optimistic about the future in the medium term and beyond, but there is no doubt that this will be a tough winter and a very different looking Christmas. We will start to reopen our estate in a measured way, navigating the tier system and the restrictions that come with it. However, it is important that we see beyond these obstacles and look at the bigger picture. The excellent news of successful vaccines gives us confidence where previously there was uncertainty, and with the sensible decisions we have taken during the pandemic, Fuller's is well-placed for future success. This business is armed with a well-invested and well-balanced, freehold estate, excellent people, robust financial foundations, a clear and consistent strategy, and the drive and desire to lead the way out of this crisis. The long-term future for Fuller's looks positive. Simon Emeny Chief Executive 25 November 2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ***************************** Financial Highlights ******************** For the 26 weeks ended 26 September 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 26 weeks ended 26 weeks ended 52 26 September 28 September weeks ended 28 March 2020 2019 2020 GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue and other 45.6 167.1 319.7 income EBITDA1 (3.7) 34.9 53.9 Adjusted (22.2) 17.9 19.4 (loss)/profit before tax2 Statutory (23.0) 14.2 8.4 (loss)/profit before tax (24.0) 176.2 166.2 Group statutory (loss)/profit before tax Basic earnings per (34.60p) 21.45p 7.62p share3 Dividend per share3 - 7.80p 132.80p Net debt excluding 187.4 23.0 178.9 lease liabilities4 All figures above are from continuing operations except where stated. 1) Pre-separately disclosed earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, loss on disposal of plant and equipment and amortisation. 2) Adjusted (loss)/profit before tax is the (loss)/profit before tax excluding separately disclosed items. 3) Calculated on a 40p ordinary share for continuing operations. 4) Net debt comprises cash and short term deposits, bank overdraft, bank loans, CCFF, debenture stock and preference shares. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ***************************** Condensed Group Income Statement ******************************** For the 26 weeks ended 26 September 2020 Continuing Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited operations 26 weeks 26 weeks 52 weeks ended 26 ended 28 ended 28 September September March 2020 2020 2019 GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 2 45.4 165.1 316.0 Operating costs (63.5) (145.7) (292.7) before separately disclosed items Other income 2 0.2 2.0 3.7 Adjusted operating 2 (17.9) 21.4 27.0 (loss)/profit Operating 3 (1.0) (3.0) (20.1) separately disclosed items Operating (18.9) 18.4 6.9 (loss)/profit Finance costs 4 (4.3) (3.5) (7.6) before separately disclosed items Financing 3,4 0.2 (0.3) (0.5) separately disclosed items (Loss)/profit on 3 - (0.4) 9.6 disposal of properties (Loss)/profit (23.0) 14.2 8.4 before tax Adjusted (22.2) 17.9 19.4 (loss)/profit before tax Total separately 3 (0.8) (3.7) (11.0) disclosed items (Loss)/profit (23.0) 14.2 8.4 before tax Income tax expense 5 3.9 (2.4) (4.2) Analysed as: Underlying trading 3.8 (3.5) (6.2) Separately 3 0.1 1.1 2.0 disclosed items (Loss)/profit for (19.1) 11.8 4.2 the year from continuing operations Net (loss)/profit 11 (1.2) 161.9 157.7 after tax from discontinued operations (Loss)/profit for (20.3) 173.7 161.9 the year Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ***************************** Condensed Group Income Statement (continued) ******************************************** For the 26 weeks ended 26 September 2020 Group Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited 26 weeks 26 weeks 52 weeks ended 26 ended 28 ended 28 September September March 2020 2019 2020 Pence Pence Pence (Loss)/earnings per share per 40p 'A' and 'C' ordinary share Basic 6,11 (36.77) 315.73 293.70 Diluted 6,11 (36.58) 311.87 293.02 (Loss)/earnings per share per 4p 'B' ordinary share Basic 6,11 (3.68) 31.57 29.37 Diluted 6,11 (3.66) 31.19 29.30 Continuing operations (Loss)/earnings per share per 40p 'A' and 'C' ordinary share Basic 6 (34.60) 21.45 7.62 Diluted 6 (34.42) 21.19 7.60 (Loss)/earnings per share per 4p 'B' ordinary share Basic 6 (3.46) 2.14 0.76 Diluted 6 (3.44) 2.12 0.76 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ****************************** Condensed Group Statement of Comprehensive Income ************************************************* For the 26 weeks ended 26 September 2020 Unaudited Unaudited 26 weeks 26 weeks ended 26 ended 28 September September 2020 2019 Audited GBPm GBPm 52 weeks ended 28 March 2020 GBPm Note (Loss)/profit for (20.3) 173.7 161.9 the period Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Net gains/(losses) 0.2 on valuation of financial assets and liabilities 0.2 (0.1) Tax related to 5 items that may be reclassified to profit or loss - - (0.1) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net actuarial 10 (losses)/gains on pension schemes (7.1) 1.3 5.9 Tax related to 5 items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 1.3 (0.2) (1.1) Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax (5.6) 1.0 4.9 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax (25.9) 174.7 166.8 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ***************************** Condensed Group Balance Sheet ***************************** 26 September 2020 Note Unaudited Unaudited At 26 At 28 September 2020 September 2019 Audited GBPm GBPm At 28 March 2020 GBPm Non-current assets Intangible assets 28.1 37.9 28.3 Property, plant 8 607.5 559.7 617.7 and equipment Investment 3.9 4.6 4.8 properties Other non-current 0.1 0.1 0.1 assets Right-of-use 88.9 86.7 107.0 assets Total non-current 728.5 689.0 757.9 assets Current assets

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)