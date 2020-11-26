The communication relay market is expected to grow by USD 93.31 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The miniaturization of electronic components is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as changing market dynamics due to trade war will hamper the market growth.
Communication Relay Market: Application Landscape
Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes have increased the sales of cellular phones. The rising demand for cellular phones has increased the number of investments by telecom operators in telecom switching equipment to ensure effective communication for their subscribers. The communication relay market share growth by the telecom switching systems segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the mobile base stations and broadband equipment segments.
Communication Relay Market: Geographic Landscape
The implementation of 4G/5G networks, owing to the vast growth potential of 4G and 5G technologies in emerging economies, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and India, and the increasing number of mobile subscribers will significantly drive communication relay market growth in this region over the forecast period. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the critical markets for communication relay in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- American Electronic Components Inc.
- American Zettler Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- KEMET Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Song Chuan Precision Co. Ltd.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Telecom switching systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mobile base stations Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Broadband equipment Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Broadcasting studios Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Electronic Components Inc.
- American Zettler Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- KEMET Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Song Chuan Precision Co. Ltd.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
