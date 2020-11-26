Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Serneke Group AB, LEI: 549300PR6RPXWVYEDE05 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: SRNKE B SE0007278841 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press releases published by Serneke Group AB on November 25, 2020 at 19.15 CEST -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous November 26, 2020, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related GB00BL045K33, GB00BL02Y779, GB00BL03T975 instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB