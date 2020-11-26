The in-flight catering services market is expected to grow by USD 5.79 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005480/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-Flight Catering Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing passenger traffic and influence of tourism is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating airline ticket prices will hamper the market growth.
In-Flight Catering Services Market: Product Landscape
The increasing emphasis on quality food services and passenger preferences to pay for premium food products are driving the growth of the in-flight catering services market share. In-flight catering services market growth by the food segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the beverages segment.
In-Flight Catering Services Market: Geographic Landscape
The rising air travel owing to high per capita income is significantly driving in-flight catering services market growth in this region. Over 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for in-flight catering services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Air Culinaire Worldwide LLC
- Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd.
- DO CO Aktiengesellschaft
- Emirates Flight Catering Co.
- Flying Food Group
- Frankenberg GmbH
- gategroup Holding AG
- LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG
- Newrest Group International SAS
- SATS Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
