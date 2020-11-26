The in-flight catering services market is expected to grow by USD 5.79 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005480/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-Flight Catering Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The increasing passenger traffic and influence of tourism is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating airline ticket prices will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/in-flight-catering-services-market-industry-analysis

In-Flight Catering Services Market: Product Landscape

The increasing emphasis on quality food services and passenger preferences to pay for premium food products are driving the growth of the in-flight catering services market share. In-flight catering services market growth by the food segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the beverages segment.

In-Flight Catering Services Market: Geographic Landscape

The rising air travel owing to high per capita income is significantly driving in-flight catering services market growth in this region. Over 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for in-flight catering services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on IndustrialsInclude:

Global Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market: The airport non-aeronautical revenue market size has the potential to grow by USD 46.93 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Robotics Market in Personal and Homecare Sector: The global robotics market in personal and homecare sector has the potential to grow by USD 1.93 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

Air Culinaire Worldwide LLC

Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd.

DO CO Aktiengesellschaft

Emirates Flight Catering Co.

Flying Food Group

Frankenberg GmbH

gategroup Holding AG

LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG

Newrest Group International SAS

SATS Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Air Culinaire Worldwide LLC

Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd.

DO CO Aktiengesellschaft

Emirates Flight Catering Co.

Flying Food Group

Frankenberg GmbH

gategroup Holding AG

LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG

Newrest Group International SAS

SATS Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005480/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/