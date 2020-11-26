DRIVE Software Solutions launches ODO inspections app enabling drivers and vehicles to adhere to Covid-19 precautions & guidelines

Future Proof: Compliance in Crisis, Growth in Recovery

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRIVE Software Solutions, a leading provider of fleet management technology, today announces the launch of a vehicle inspections app enabling businesses to ensure their drivers and vehicles adhere to Covid-19 restrictions ahead of a Christmas period made more critical by Lockdown.

This intuitive app, part of its fleet management solution ODO, was developed under consultation with customers who are required to increasingly ensure drivers and vehicles remain compliant with Covid-19 guidelines while continuing to deliver on their duty of care to drivers, passengers and customers.

Available on iOS and Android, the inspection app includes the following compliance checking capabilities:

Covid-19 precautions checklist for drivers to complete in advance of journeys Vehicle roadworthiness checks such as tyres, windscreens, etc Fitness to drive checks for drivers

Robert Gorby, Chief Commercial Officer for DRIVE Software Solutions, said: "We have seen increased demand from businesses during the pandemic for our fleet compliance services including the inspections app and driver licence checking. In addition to the app's compliance benefits, it will also enable businesses to lower their fleet costs and save on admin time, key benefits in the current climate and beyond."

Described as the 'evolution engine' of the industry, DRIVE's intuitive fleet management platform ODO enables suppliers within the automotive industry (OEMs, Dealers, Brokers, Lease Companies and SMEs) to adapt to this rapidly changing market by evolving their business models quickly and compliantly. ODO delivers three key benefits to businesses looking to optimise their fleet, namely:

Peace of mind; ODO enables vehicles and drivers to remain compliant whilst also making it easy to deliver on duty of care responsibilities (including, but not limited to driver health and vehicle safety) and giving confidence that any fraudulent activity is identified;

Lower fleet costs: functionality that prevents end of lease surprises and reduced fuel and maintenance costs.

Time saving; a driver app that empowers users to self-serve and manage vehicles efficiently, with proactive prompts to identify and prioritise issues, key tasks and reporting.

About DRIVE Software Solutions

Drive Software Solutions' developed technologies are responsible for the management of 1.5 million vehicles in 55 countries around the world. From bespoke software platforms and consultancy for individual corporates to ODO, our cloud delivered solution for fleet management, DRIVE is at the forefront of the automotive mobility sector.

DRIVE runs in the Oracle cloud, giving businesses a bespoke platform to manage their fleet and their drivers on the go at anytime, anywhere, using all devices.

