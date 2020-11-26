Business Worldwide Magazine Announces First-Ever Winners of their Asia-Pacific Business Excellence Awards

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) is delighted to announce the winners of its first-ever Asia-Pacific Business Excellence Awards.

The magazine has, for some time now, sought to highlight the impressive creativity, innovation and tenacity of companies working within this global region.

According to the magazine's executives, many start-ups and seasoned firms in the Asia- Pacific region are already being mirrored by ambitious entrepreneurial types in the West. They felt, therefore, it was time these small to mid-sized companies' outstanding efforts were fully recognised in the western business community - and particularly the readership of BWM.

Entrants for the Awards came from the larger nations such as Japan, China, India and Australia. But many smaller nations such as Malaysia, Bangladesh, Macau and Thailand were also represented.

Companies who were nominated for the Asia-Pacific Business Excellence Awards included those in the manufacturing, pharmaceutical, technology and financial fields in particular. It was possible for companies to self-nominate while others came to the judging panel's attention having been nominated by enthusiastic clients, keen to show their appreciation for work received.

BWM Awards co-ordinator Robert Weinberg congratulated the first-ever winners of the magazine's Asia-Pacific Business Award and said he was 'completely bowled over' by the calibre of entries the competition attracted.

"Although, having said that, I really shouldn't have been surprised," he added. "After all, China has been a leading force in manufacturing for a number of decades now while some of the world's largest technology giants are based in the Far East. It's natural then that the latter would encourage numerous start-ups keen to emulate their elders."

Companies were judged on their track record of bringing innovative products to market, the quality of their customer service and their ability to fight back in the face of possible adversity. Community enhancement was also taken into account, as was diversity and sustainability issues.

Winners of the first-ever BWM Asia Pacific Business Excellence Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/asia-pacific-business-awards-2020/

