The fiber laser market is expected to grow by USD 8.33 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The demand for enhanced productivity is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as dependency on limited suppliers will hamper market growth.

Fiber Laser Market: Application Landscape

Several firms are replacing their CO2 lasers with fiber lasers to increase their productivity and ROI. The rising demand for fiber lasers for coding and marking requirements and the growing demand for miniaturization of ICs and wafers will fuel the demand for fiber lasers for materials processing applications. Market growth in the material processing segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the advanced application, healthcare, and other segments.

Fiber Laser Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing demand for semiconductor chips and the presence of several industrial manufacturing plants in APAC are some of the significant factors that will influence fiber laser market growth in this region. Almost 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for fiber laser in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

Amonics Ltd.

Coherent Inc.

FANUC Corp.

IPG Photonics Corp.

Jenoptik AG

MKS Instruments Inc.

NKT Photonics AS

OMRON Corp.

TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Material processing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Advanced application Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in fiber lasers

Focus on sustainable manufacturing

Focus on inorganic growth

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Coherent Inc.

FANUC Corp.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corp.

Keopsys Group

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Maxphotonics Co. Ltd.

nLIGHT Inc.

TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

