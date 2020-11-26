The fiber laser market is expected to grow by USD 8.33 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
The demand for enhanced productivity is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as dependency on limited suppliers will hamper market growth.
Fiber Laser Market: Application Landscape
Several firms are replacing their CO2 lasers with fiber lasers to increase their productivity and ROI. The rising demand for fiber lasers for coding and marking requirements and the growing demand for miniaturization of ICs and wafers will fuel the demand for fiber lasers for materials processing applications. Market growth in the material processing segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the advanced application, healthcare, and other segments.
Fiber Laser Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing demand for semiconductor chips and the presence of several industrial manufacturing plants in APAC are some of the significant factors that will influence fiber laser market growth in this region. Almost 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for fiber laser in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- ABB Ltd.
- Amonics Ltd.
- Coherent Inc.
- FANUC Corp.
- IPG Photonics Corp.
- Jenoptik AG
- MKS Instruments Inc.
- NKT Photonics AS
- OMRON Corp.
- TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
