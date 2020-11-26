The field service management software market is expected to grow by USD 3.43 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
The various pricing strategies by vendors is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of deploying FSM software will hamper market growth.
Field Service Management Software Market: Deployment Landscape
The biggest advantage of the on-premises FSM software is that organizations have complete control over their critical data, which has been driving its sales. However, the field service management software market share growth by the on-premise segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the cloud-based segment during the forecast period.
Field Service Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape
Factors such as economic expansions in India, China, Malaysia, and Thailand and the rising popularity of the Internet and mobile devices will significantly drive field service management software market growth in this region over the forecast period. 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for field service management software in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Comarch SA
- FieldAware Group Ltd.
- IFS AB
- Infor Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- OverIT Spa
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- ServiceMax Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
