Treatment of 29 acute gastrointestinal Graft-versus-Host-Disease patients with full-ecosystem microbiome restoration biotherapeutic MaaT013 reported safe, demonstrating positive impact

MaaT Pharma announced today that updated results from its compassionate use program for lead microbiome therapeutic MaaT013 will be reported in an oral presentation at the virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting held from December 5 -8, 2020. The results include data from 29 patients with gastrointestinal, acute Graft-versus-Host-Disease (aGvHD) who were resistant to multiple lines of treatments and were treated with the full-ecosystem microbiome restoration biotherapeutic. MaaT Pharma provided the product to hospitals under an expanded access treatment program in France called Autorisation Temporaire d'Utilisation Nominative (ATUn). MaaT013 is an enema formulation of a microbiome biotherapeutic characterized by a consistent high diversity and richness of microbial species, derived from pooled donations from healthy individuals. The data will be presented by Dr. Florent Malard, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Hematology at Saint-Antoine Hospital and Sorbonne University, who participated in the treatment program.

Oral Presentation details:

Title: Successful and Safe Treatment of Intestinal Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GvHD) with Pooled-Donor Full Ecosystem Microbiota Biotherapeutic: Results from a 29 Patient-Cohort of a Compassionate Use/Expanded Access Treatment Program

Abstract No: 422

Session Name: 722. Clinical Allogeneic Transplantation: Acute and Chronic GvHD, Immune Reconstitution: Pathobiology and Predictive Biomarkers

Date/Time: Sunday, December 6, 2020 1:00 PM EDT

MaaT Pharma will announce the results through a press release on Monday, December 7, 2020.

The company is also investigating its lead biotherapeutic, MaaT013, in the HERACLES trial, a multi-center, single-arm, open-label Phase II clinical study in steroid-refractory, predominantly gastrointestinal aGvHD patients (NCT03359980).

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage company, has established the most complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis to improve survival outcomes in life-threatening diseases. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has already achieved proof of concept in acute myeloid leukemia patients and a Phase 2 clinical trial in acute GvHD is ongoing. Supporting the development and expansion of our pipeline, we have built a powerful discovery and analysis platform, GutPrint, to evaluate drug candidates, determine novel disease targets and identify biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. Our therapeutics are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to spearhead microbiome treatment integration into clinical practice.

