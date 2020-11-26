The healthcare information software market is expected to grow by USD 10.67 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005428/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Information Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors propelling the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/healthcare-information-software-market-industry-analysis
Healthcare Information Software Market: Application Landscape
HIS is used to manage hospital activities such as finance, administration, planning, and documentation. Governments are taking initiatives to create awareness about digital health products and software solutions among hospitals. As a result, the adoption of digital health products such as HIS solutions is increasing. Moreover, vendors are also launching new products and solutions. These factors are contributing to the market growth by the HIS segment. Moreover, market growth by the HIS segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the PIS segment.
Healthcare Information Software Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest market for healthcare information software in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising investments in healthcare and the introduction of various government policies are increasing the adoption of digital health technologies, which is contributing to the healthcare information software market growth in the region. Almost 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is one of the key markets of healthcare information software in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market: The continuous positive airway pressure devices market size will grow at a CAGR of 6% at an incremental growth of USD 1.00 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in the year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Global Personal Emergency Response System Market: The personal emergency response system market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.47 bn during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered:
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- athenahealth Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Epic Systems Corp.
- General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Siemens AG.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market Outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Market segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- On premises Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- HIS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PIS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare
- Launch of new software services
- Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- athenahealth Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Epic Systems Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Siemens AG
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005428/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/