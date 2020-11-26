30 Best Wines in the World as judged at the International Wine Challenge 2020

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Wine Challenge, the world's most influential and rigorously judged wine competition, has announced its 30 best wines from around the world.
Winners from fourteen countries were named the top wines having proven themselves to be the absolute finest in their categories following an intensive blind-tasting. Six of these outstanding wines have been named Champion winners by the International Wine Challenge Co-Chairs, a group of six of the very best wine tasters in the world.
A Chardonnay from Australia, Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay 2018, has beaten wines from over 50 countries to be awarded the Champion White Trophy in this year's competition. Australia was one of the highest performing countries, with four wines included in the 30 best list.
For the first time in the history of the International Wine Challenge, a Georgian producer, Tbilvino, was awarded the 2020 Champion Red Winefor its wine made from the indigenous grape variety Saperavi.
New Zealand has also cemented its reputation as a world-class red wine producing country with a Pinot Noir and a Syrah making it into the list. Coal Pit Tiwha Pinot Noir 2018 from Central Otago was awarded both the New Zealand Red Trophy and Sustainable Trophy, whilst Church Road 1 Syrah 2017 beat Syrah from all over the world to be named International Syrah Trophy winner. Church Road made the best 30 list twice with Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay from Hawke's Bay taking home the New Zealand White Trophy.
South Africa's entries in the best 30 highlights the diversity of white wines currently being produced in the country with the Elgin Chardonnay 2018 from Boschendal Wines scooping the South African White Trophy.Groot Constantia Wine Estate's Sauvignon Blanc 2019 won the International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy, the first time in ten years that the award hasn't been won by either the Loire or New Zealand.
Co-chair Helen McGinn commented: 'What sets the International Wine Challenge apart from any other global wine competition is the overtly democratic way in which the wines are judged. We pride ourselves in having expert judges from all areas of the industry who taste the wines, giving each wine the very best chance to be judged as fairly as possible.'
30 Best Wines in the World as judged by the International Wine Challenge 2020:
Portugal
Justino's Madeira Terrantez 1978, Justino's Madeira
Champion of Champions
Australia
Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay 2018, Tolpuddle Vineyard
Champion White
France
Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Blanc des Blancs Brut 2008, Champagne Taittinger
Champion Sparkling
Georgia
Saperavi 2018, Tbilvino
Champion Red
Hungary
Royal Tokaji 6 Puttonyos Aszú 2016, Royal Tokaji Borászati
Champion Sweet
Portugal
Bulas Vintage Port 2017, Bulas Family Estates
Champion Fortified
Argentina
Apelación de Origen Paraje Altamira 2018, Terrazas de los Andes
Argentinian Red Trophy
Australia
Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, St Hugo
Australian Red Trophy
Australia
Morris Old Rare Liqueur Premium Topaque, Morris Wines
Australian Fortified Trophy
Australia
Lake Cooper Well Rhapsody Shiraz 2019, Lake Cooper Estate
Australian Shiraz Trophy
Austria
Ried Gottschelle 1ÖTW Erste Lage Kremstal Reserve Grüner Veltliner 2018, Petra Unger
Austrian White Trophy
Austria
Riesling Ried Zöbinger Heiligenstein 1ötw Kamptal 2019, Weingut Birgit Eichinger
International Riesling Trophy
China
Syrah 2017, Ningxia Helanshan Manor Wine China
Chinese Red Trophy
England
Classic Cuvée 2010, Nyetimber
English Sparkling Trophy
France
Clos de la Roche Grand Cru 2017, Edouard Delaunay
French Red Trophy, International Pinot Noir Trophy
France
Chablis Grand Cru Les Clos 2017, La Chablisienne
French White Trophy
Germany
Kirchenstück Hochheim Riesling Trocken GG 2019, Domdechant Werner'sches Weingut
German White Trophy
Italy
Balciana 2017, Sartarelli
Italian White Trophy
Italy
Vin Santo del Chianti Riserva Colmano 2000, Azienda Agricola Colmano di Piero Masi
Italian Sweet Trophy
Italy
Carminium 2016, Inama Azienda Agricola
Italian Red Trophy
New Zealand
Coal Pit Tiwha Pinot Noir 2018, Coal Pit Wine
New Zealand Red Trophy, Sustainable Trophy
New Zealand
Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2018, Church Road
New Zealand White Trophy
New Zealand
Church Road 1 Syrah 2017, Church Road
International Syrah Trophy
Portugal
Fonte do Ouro Encruzado 2019, Sociedade Agrícola Boas Quintas
Portuguese White Trophy
Portugal
Tyto Alba 2016, Companhia das Lezírias
Portuguese Red Trophy
South Africa
Boschendal Elgin Chardonnay 2018, Boschendal Wines
South African White Trophy
South Africa
Groot Constantia Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Groot Constantia Wine Estate
International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy
Spain
Legaris Moradillo de Roa 2016, Raventós Codorníu
Spanish Red Trophy
Spain
Granbazan Limousin 2017, Agro de Bazán
Spanish White Trophy
Spain
Lustau Oloroso V.O.R.S 30 Years, Emilio Lustau
Sherry Trophy
The full list of award winners in the 2020 International Wine Challenge released on 26th November can be seen here.
The International Wine Challenge
In its 37th year, the International Wine Challenge is accepted as the world's most rigorous, impartial and influential wine competition. The International Wine Challenge assesses every wine 'blind' and judges each for its faithfulness to style, region and vintage. Awards include medals (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and Commended awards. Trophies are awarded to the very best wines in each category. The International Wine Challenge is committed to helping consumers discover great wine, and the medals displayed on winning bottles offer a trusted guarantee of quality.
